Andy Murray to talk with his team about whether he will play at French Open this month

Andy Murray will make a decision with his team over the next few days about whether to play in the French Open.

The Scot was knocked out of the Italian Open in the first round by Fabio Fognini on Wednesday evening after a three-set battle lasting nearly three hours.

Murray has failed to win a match at any of the three clay-court Masters 1000 events over the last month but won his first title since 2019 at the second-tier tournament in Aix-en-Provence on Sunday.

Murray, who turns 36 this week, has only played at Roland Garros once since 2017 and must now decide whether to compete on the Parisian clay potentially for the last time or begin his preparations early for the grass-court season.

"I'd still like to play but we did agree that we'd talk and make a decision as a team after Rome," he told The Guardian.

"That is what I wanted, to see how my game felt, how I was playing and physically how I was doing in some of the longer matches before making a definitive call on it. We'll have those discussions in the next few days."

Image: The 36-year-old said he will chat with his team this week ahead of making a decision

Murray and Fognini have been foes dating back to their junior days and it was the Italian who came out on top 6-4 4-6 6-4 after a tight battle.

"It was a pretty patchy match," said Murray. "There was some good stuff in there but also some pretty average stuff. He played very well in the third set. My level was OK in the third, but he played really well in the third."

Murray lost in three sets to home favourite Fabio Fognini at the ATP Rome Masters in Italy on Wednesday, and was involved in a heated confrontation with with chair umpire Mohamed Layhani over a contentious line-call

The result was a setback to Murray's hopes of being seeded at Wimbledon, while he got into a row with umpire Mohamed Lahyani over a line call late in the first set.

Responding to an Instagram post about the incident, Murray hit out at the Rome fans, saying: "Stadium full of Italians booing and whistling, thinking I'm trying to cheat Fabio out of point all because Mo couldn't read a mark properly. Cheers mate."