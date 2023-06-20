 Skip to content

Katie Boulter's winning run ends against Zhu Lin in defeat at Rothesay Classic in Birmingham

Great Britain's Katie Boulter began well against Zhu Lin, opening up a 3-1 lead, but her opponent responded strongly and took second set point in 12th game. Second set was rollercoaster featuring seven breaks and 17 break points. Boulter was only able to take three of her 10 chances

Tuesday 20 June 2023 19:00, UK

Great Britain&#39;s Katie Boulter in action during the Women&#39;s Singles 1st Round match against Australia&#39;s Olivia Gadecki on day two of the 2023 Lexus Surbiton Trophy at Surbiton Racket and Fitness Club, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 6, 2023.
Image: Katie Boulter suffered defeat to China's Zhu Lin at the Rothesay Classic

Katie Boulter's winning run ended with defeat by China's Zhu Lin in the first round of the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham.

Boulter celebrated the best achievement of her career in Nottingham on Sunday when she won her first WTA Tour title to reach a new highest ranking of 77.

It cemented her position as British number one in the absence of the injured Emma Raducanu, but Boulter was unable to back it up at Egbaston Priory, where she made the quarter-finals last year.

Boulter certainly had her chances against Zhu, ranked 39, but she was unable to convert enough of them in a 7-5 7-5 defeat.

Boulter began well, opening up a 3-1 lead, but Zhu responded strongly and took her second set point in the 12th game.

The second set was a rollercoaster featuring seven breaks of serve and 17 break points.

Boulter was only able to take three of her 10 opportunities, though, and - after saving two match points at 4-5 - she sent a backhand long on the third, two games later.

Play did not get under way until 1.30pm because of rain, with second seed Jelena Ostapenko battling to a three-set win over Czech teenager Linda Noskova in the opening match.

