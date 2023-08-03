Emma Raducanu: Former US Open champion returns to court for first time since ankle and wrist surgery

Emma Raducanu has stepped up her recovery from wrist and ankle surgery by returning to the practice court for the first time.

The 20-year-old was forced to miss the French Open and Wimbledon after undergoing operations on both wrists and one ankle at the beginning of May.

She has been rehabilitating over the last few weeks but made a big step by hitting for the first time at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton on Wednesday.

Raducanu documented her session, which saw her gently hitting with a practice partner, on Instagram with the caption: "August 2nd, THE FUN PART. 1st time back on court."

The US Open winner, who has been dogged by injuries since her amazing 2021 triumph in New York, will not be fit for the forthcoming tournament at Flushing Meadows, with a return in the Asia or European indoor swing in the autumn more likely.

Raducanu famously won the 2021 US Open, becoming the first qualifier, man or woman, to win a Grand Slam title.

She last appeared on a tennis court in April when losing in the opening round of the Stuttgart Open.

Billie Jean King: Raducanu must learn not to listen to criticism

Tennis icon Billie Jean King says Raducanu "must learn not to listen to criticism".

King, who won 12 Grand Slam titles during her illustrious career, believes Raducanu is a "great representative" for women's tennis and hopes she can come back stronger from her injury woes.

"When Emma Raducanu won [the US Open] it was fantastic," King told Sky Sports. "I think Emma has done so well. Just think about this, she won 10 matches in a row, she did not lose a set. She won every single one of those 10 matches in straight sets. I don't think anyone comes close to that. I hope she appreciates [it], I don't think she probably does yet.

Image: Billie Jean King has offered advice to Emma Raducanu

"As she gets older, no matter what happens to her life she'll always have this US Open title - always and forever. And the way she did it: Wow! It's amazing.

"I remember giving her the trophy and she speaks so well, she's such a great representative. She speaks fluently in Mandarin, she probably can speak Romanian and English and the way she speaks, she's just a great communicator. So I think Britain is really lucky to have her. And I think she's fantastic.

"I just know it's gotten tough for her, I just hope that she'll be alright because it's tough.

"If you want to be a professional athlete, it's tough. And you've got to learn not to listen to criticism, you got to learn all these things and that's why I say don't take anything personally because once you learn that, you're okay. And if people are bullying you on social media you've got to stop looking at it or get some way to finish up, it's really important."

How to watch the US Open?

2023 will see the return of the US Open Tennis Championships to Sky Sports and the broadcaster promises to give fans live coverage of the Grand Slam like never before.

Coverage starts on August 28 and will be fronted by Gigi Salmon. An all-star line-up of tennis experts will join her including Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Jo Konta, Feliciano Lopez, Marion Bartoli, Jordanne Whiley, Laura Robson, Jamie Murray, Karthi Gnanasegaram, Emma Paton, with Jonathan Overend.

