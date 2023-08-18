WTA Tour: Iga Swiatek sees off Marketa Vondrousova to book Coco Gauff semi-final in Cincinnati

World No 1 Iga Swiatek eased past Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova to set up a semi-final meeting with Coco Gauff at the the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Swiatek overcame a tricky opening set before racing to a 7-6 (3) 6-1 victory over Vondrousova in a clash between the last two Grand Slam winners, with the world No 1 breaking the Wimbledon champion five times and saved four of six break points to seal victory in 91 minutes.

Vondrousova enjoyed an ideal start and dropped only three points on serve by the time she built a 5-3 lead and served for the set twice, but she was denied both times by Swiatek before the Pole ran away with the tie-breaker.

Image: Iga Swiatek (left) defeated Marketa Vondrousova in Friday's quarter-finals in Cincinnati

Swiatek found a higher gear in the second where she feasted on Vondrousova's serve and broke three times - including in the final game, where she sealed the win with a forehand down the line that the Czech was unable to chase down.

"It wasn't easy to adjust to her spin because she's a lefty," Swiatek said during her on-court interview. "She really used that and her experience for sure but I really wanted to be determined and fight for every ball, and in the end this is what worked."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Swiatek, who has occupied top spot in the world rankings since April 2022, will face Gauff in the semi-finals after the American seventh seed brushed aside Italian qualifier Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-2.

Unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova needed just 11 minutes on court to reach the last four as compatriot Marie Bouzkova retired from their match with a right leg strain while trailing 3-0, with Muchova now set to face the winner of the clash between Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur and Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player With just weeks to go until the US Open returns to Sky Sports, we take a look at the leading contenders to win the tournament

When is the US Open live on Sky Sports?

The US Open returns to Sky Sports on Monday August 28 with the promise to give fans live coverage of the Grand Slam like never before.

Sky Sports has access to all individual court feeds and will broadcast a minimum of 135 hours of competition throughout the two-week Grand Slam tournament.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The US Open celebrate 50 years of becoming the first of the Grand Slam tournaments to offer equal prize money to men's and women's competitors

Sky Sports subscribers on Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and the Sky Sports app will be able to watch all courts for the first time on Sky Sports.

Across Sky Sports' linear channels and on Sky Sports digital and social channels, tennis fans can enjoy extensive coverage, including both the men's and women's tournaments, alongside respective doubles, mixed doubles, juniors, and wheelchair competitions.

Watch the US Open - live on Sky Sports - from Monday, August 28. Stream the US Open and more with NOW for £26 a month for 12 months