Davis Cup: Great Britain drawn to face Novak Djokovic's Serbia in quarter-finals at Malaga in November

Great Britain have been drawn to play Novak Djokovic's Serbia in the Davis Cup quarter-finals at Malaga.

They secured their place in November's knock-out stage by finishing top of qualifying Group B on Sunday night after their thrilling 2-1 win against France.

Defending champions Canada will face Finland, while the Czech Republic play Group B runners-up Australia and the Netherlands take on Italy.

The final eight nations will compete for the 2023 Davis Cup in Malaga, Spain from November 21-26, and Leon Smith's side will face either Italy or Netherlands in the semi-finals should they defeat the Serbians, who could include world No 1 Djokovic in their ranks.

Britain secured their place in this year's finals after Dan Evans and Neal Skupski saved four match points in their decisive doubles match against French pair Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin at a sold-out AO Arena in Manchester.

Evans and Skupski clinched a 1-6 7-6 (4) 7-6 (6) win in the deciding rubber after earlier 2-1 wins against both Australia and Switzerland.

Image: Great Britain's Daniel Evans, Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Leon Smith, Neal Skupski and Jack Draper celebrate qualifying for the quarter-finals

Britain captain Leon Smith opted to play his highest-ranked duo Cameron Norrie and Evans in the singles matches against France.

Andy Murray and Jack Draper had featured against Switzerland and Australia respectively, while world No 3 in the doubles rankings Skupski completed the five-man line-up.