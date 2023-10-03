 Skip to content

Carlos Alcaraz eases into China Open semi-finals beating Casper Ruud in straight sets

Carlos Alcaraz progressed to his 12th semi-final appearance of the season after defeating Casper Ruud in the China Open; top-seeded Spaniard recovered from falling a break behind in the first set before he overpowered his opponent with 30 winners to advance.

Tuesday 3 October 2023 07:07, UK

Carlos Alcaraz recovered from losing the opening three games to defeat Casper Ruud in straight sets and book his place in the ATP China Open semi-finals in Beijing

Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz eased to his 12th semi-final appearance of the season with a 6-4 6-2 win over seventh-seeded Casper Ruud at the China Open.

The top-seeded Spaniard recovered from falling a break behind in the first set before he overpowered Ruud with 30 winners and four breaks of serve to advance.

"To be able to beat a player like Casper in straight sets is really good," Alcaraz said.

"It means you are playing well. It is really tough, big rallies at the beginning of the match, but I am really happy with the level.

"Being able to find solutions after the start of the first set, these kind of matches give you extra confidence." he added.

The 20-year-old will face Italian Jannik Sinner in the last four after the sixth-seed overcame Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 3-6 6-2.

In the other semi-final, world number three Daniil Medvedev will take on eighth seed Alexander Zverev.

If Alcaraz and Medvedev were to meet in the final, it would be a repeat of the US Open semi-final that saw the 27-year-old end the Spaniard's run at Flushing Meadows.

