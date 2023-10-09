Dan Evans knocked out by Carlos Alcaraz at Shanghai Masters after straight-sets defeat

Dan Evans gave Carlos Alcaraz a real test in a terrific clash at the Shanghai Masters before the top seed booked his spot in round four.

The British No 2 led by a break in each set but the Wimbledon champion fought back on both occasions to clinch a straight-sets win 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 after two hours and 27 minutes.

This was a fourth meeting between the pair, with Alcaraz having won the previous three, although Evans claimed his first set against the Spaniard in another entertaining contest at the US Open last month.

Image: British No 1 Katie Boulter reached the third round of the US Open last month but suffered an early exit at the Korea Open

A first set that lasted an hour and 27 minutes saw Evans withstand immense pressure in a contest of incredible rallies before finally succumbing in a tie-break.

Evans led 4-1 but converted his only opportunity, while Alcaraz could take only one of his 13 break points, with his opponent saving six of them in a fifth game that lasted nearly 20 minutes.

Alcaraz ultimately fought back to make it 4-4 and dominated the tie-break but Evans did not allow his head to drop and came out strongly again to start the second set.

A break for 2-1 was immediately pegged back by Alcaraz, who found a second break of the Evans serve when he needed it most to claim victory on his second match point.

"It was one of the toughest matches I've played so far outside of the grand slams," Alcaraz said after the win. "Every time I face Daniel it's a tricky match.

"I think both of us played a high quality of tennis. I'm really happy to get through."

Elsewhere, there was also defeat for British women's No 1 Katie Boulter in the first round of the Korea Open, losing out in straight sets - 6-4 6-4 to Slovenia's Kaja Juvan.

Boulter, ranked 52nd in the world and seeded eighth for the tournament, reached the third round at Wimbledon and the US open earlier this year.