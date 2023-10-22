ATP Tour: Ben Shelton claims maiden title with victory over Aslan Karatsev at Japan Open

Ben Shelton claimed his first ATP Tour title with victory over Aslan Karatsev at the Japan Open in Tokyo.

The 21-year-old only turned professional just over a year ago but has made rapid strides, reaching the US Open semi-finals last month, and he will become the fourth American in the top 15 of the rankings on Monday.

Shelton showed no nerves during the final against Karatsev, and it was the Russian who smashed his racket in frustration during the second set as his opponent eased to a 7-5 6-1 victory.

"That meant a lot to me and my team," said Shelton on atptour.com. "We have been working really hard since the beginning to build my game and win titles on the ATP Tour.

"I made some deep runs lately. You see the great champions, they finish weeks off. They win titles, they don't just get to finals. They are able to maintain their level throughout the week.

"I am not saying I am anywhere there yet but to be able to do it for one week, put together five matches in a row in Tokyo, is really special."

Shelton, who could yet make a charge to qualify for the ATP Finals next month, is coached by his father Bryan, and the pair become the fourth father-son duo to win tour-level singles titles in the open era.

Siniakova prevails in epic Jiangxi Open final

Katerina Siniakova saved three match points to set up a stunning comeback to beat fellow Czech Marie Bouzkova 1-6 7-6 (5) 7-6 (4) and win the Jiangxi Open in China.

After losing the first set and then falling a break down in both the second and third sets, the 60th-ranked Siniakova refused to submit as she battled back to win two tiebreaker sets and claim the title in a three-hour and 33-minute epic over the 29th-ranked Bouzkova.

It's the fifth career title for Siniakova and second of the season, after winning in Hamburg in July.

