Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic claims record-extending title after beating Grigor Dimitrov

Novak Djokovic claimed a record-extending seventh Paris Masters trophy on Sunday after beating Grigor Dimitrov on Sunday.

It's the Serb's 40th Masters title in total and his 97th on the ATP Tour as he beat unseeded Bulgarian Dimitrov 6-4 6-3 in the French capital.

The 36-year-old has picked his sixth title of the year after already winning the Masters trophy in Cincinnati and three Grand Slams.

"I think the match was closer than the scoreline indicates, but another amazing win for me," said Djokovic.

"I'm very proud of this one, considering what I've been through this week - basically, coming back from the brink of losing three matches in a row.

"I was very close to losing those matches and somehow managed to find an extra gear when it was needed.

"I think we both were quite tight at the beginning. I could see that he was running out of gas a little bit, myself as well, but I somehow managed to find an extra shot over the net."

Djokovic only needed one break to take the first set after Dimitrov hit a backhand into the net to hand his opponent the advantage.

A single break of serve in each set proved decisive as the 36-year-old won in 98 minutes.

Djokovic is unbeaten since losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final in July and will head to the ATP finals in Turin next week on an 18-match winning run.

