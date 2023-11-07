Billie Jean King Cup: Holders Switzerland swept by Czech Republic to open Finals

Reigning champions Switzerland suffered a 3-0 defeat by the Czech Republic in their opening match of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals after last year's runners-up Australia also lost their opening group match in Seville on Tuesday.

It always looked like being a tough start for the Swiss against the 11-time champion Czechs, and so it proved.

A gripping battle between two 18-year-olds ended with Linda Noskova edging out Celine Naef 7-6 (7-2) 4-6 6-4 after recovering from 4-1 down in the deciding set.

World number 23 Marie Bouzkova then beat Viktorija Golubic 6-4 6-4 in the second singles to give the Czechs a decisive lead in the Group A clash.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova rounded off a 3-0 win with a doubles triumph against Golubic and Jil Teichmann.

The Czechs rested Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova after her late arrival from the WTA Finals in Cancun. The United States are the other team in Group A.

The competition began earlier in the day with Slovenia beating Australia 2-1 in Group B.

Kaja Juvan got outsiders Slovenia off to a flyer with a 6-4 6-1 defeat of a rusty Ajla Tomljanovic, before former French Open semi-finalist Tamara Zidansek then overcame Daria Saville 6-1 6-4 to give them an unassailable lead.

Image: Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia lost her match to Slovenia's Kaja Juvan

Australia at least ended the tie winning what could prove to be an important rubber, with Storm Sanders and Kimberly Birrell triumphing 7-5 6-7 (2-7) 10-5 over Veronika Erjavec and Ela Nala Milic the doubles.

After the win, Slovenia's Zidansek said: "It's really special to share this moment with the team.

"I'm really, really happy with how composed Kaja and I stayed on court today. We both showed a great level."

What is the Billie Jean King Cup?

You may remember it by its previous name of the Federation Cup, or its abbreviated form - Fed Cup.

In 2020 the competition was renamed to honour 39-time Grand Slam champion Billie Jean King - who won it seven times as a player and four times as a captain.

The Finals see 12 qualifying nations split into four groups of three, with only the winners of each progressing to the semi-finals. All ties will consist of three matches - two singles, followed by doubles.

The BJK Cup Finals are being played at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville. It will run through Sunday offering a record total of $9.6m in prize money, including $2.4m to the champions.

What are the Groups & Teams?

Group A Switzerland Czech Republic USA Belinda Bencic Marketa Vondrousova Madison Keys Viktorija Golubic Karolina Muchova Sofia Kenin Celine Naef Barbora Krejcikova Danielle Collins Jil Teichmann Linda Noskova Sloane Stephens Katerina Siniakova Taylor Townsend

Group B Australia Kazakhstan Slovenia Kimberly Birrell Elena Rybakina Tamara Zidansek Storm Hunter Yulia Putintseva Kaja Juvan Daria Saville Zhibek Kulambayeva Veronika Erjavec Ajla Tomljanovic Aruzhan Sagandikova Nina Potocnik Ellen Perez Anna Danilina Ela Nala Milic

Group C Spain Canada Poland Paula Badosa Leylah Fernandez Magda Linette Sara Sorribes Tormo Rebecca Marino Magdalena Frech Rebeka Masarova Eugenie Bouchard Katarzyna Kawa Cristina Bucsa Marina Stakusic Weronika Falkowska Marina Bassols Ribera Gabriela Babrowski

Group D France Italy Germany Caroline Garcia Jasmine Paolini Tatjana Maria Varvara Gracheva Elisabetta Cocciaretto Anna-Lena Friedsam Clara Burel Martina Trevisan Laura Siegmund Alize Cornet Lucia Bronzetti Eva Lys Kristina Mladenovic Lucrezia Stefanini Jule Niemeier

