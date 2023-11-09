Billie Jean King Cup: Italy book semi-finals place for first time since 2014 with win over Germany

Italy secured a place in the last four of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals with victory over Group D rivals Germany in Seville.

Straight-sets wins for Martina Trevisan and Jasmine Paolini gave the Italians, four-time champions, an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the tie.

World No 43 Trevisan beat Eva Lys 7-6 (8) 6-1 while Paolini, ranked No 30 in singles, saw off Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3 6-2.

In the doubles, Lucia Bronzetti and Elisabetta Cocciaretto won 6-4 6-7 (4) (11-9) in a match tiebreak against Friedsam and Laura Siegemund.

Following a 2-1 win over France on Wednesday, the Italians progress to the last four of the tournament for the first time since 2014.

In Group B, last year's runner-up Australia kept alive their hopes of progress with a 2-1 win over Kazakhstan.

After losing to Slovenia in the opening tie on Tuesday, the Australians were in need of a response, which Storm Hunter produced when beating Anna Danilina 7-6 (2) 6-4 in the opening singles.

Kazakhstan, though, were soon level after Yulia Putintseva defeated Kimberly Birrell 6-0 7-5.

The result was decided in the doubles rubber, where new WTA doubles world No 1 Hunter paired with Ellen Perez to eventually see off Danilina and Putintseva in a match tiebreak to complete a 6-1 4-6 (10-5) victory.

The winner of Group B will be determined after Friday's tie between Kazakhstan and Slovenia.