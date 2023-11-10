Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Czech Republic beat USA in decider to complete semi-final line-up

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova sent the Czech Republic into the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup by beating United States duo Danielle Collins and Taylor Townsend 6-3 7-5 in their decisive doubles match on Friday.

Siniakova and Krejcikova completed a 2-1 comeback against the US team on the indoor hard court in Seville to eliminate the Americans.

The Czechs will face Canada in Saturday's semi-finals, with Italy taking on Slovenia in the other last-four match in Sevilla.

Former French Open champion Krejcikova paired with Siniakova, who has won seven major doubles titles including this year's Australian Open, and their champion pedigree showed in a dominant performance that included converting six of eight break points.

Siniakova had started the day by losing to Collins, who won their opening singles match 6-3 6-2 to give the USA a 1-0 lead. But, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova pulled the Czechs level at 1-1 after she brushed aside Sofia Kenin 6-1 6-1.

The Americans were without their two highest-ranked players - Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula - as they both played in the WTA finals in Mexico, which finished only last weekend.

Collins and Townsend struggled to match the power of Krejcikova and Siniakova, as the Czech pair won in straight sets to put their country into the last four.

Image: Barbora Krejcikova celebrates the Czech Republic's big win over the USA on Friday

Elsewhere, Slovenia made it to the semi-finals for the first time despite losing 2-1 to Kazakhstan on Friday. Slovenia finished atop Group B thanks to the best sets win-loss record of the three teams after Slovenia, Kazakhstan and Australia all finished with a 1-1 record and with three match victories each.

"It's pretty unbelievable that we're here," said Slovenia's Kaja Kuvan, whose 6-1, 6-0 win over Anna Danilina helped send her team through. "I don't think any of us dreamed of the semi-final."

France beat Germany 3-0 with both having already been eliminated in Group D, where winners Italy advanced after beating both rivals earlier this week.

Great Britain didn't qualify for the finals but will take on Sweden this weekend in a play-off at the Copper Box Arena with a place in the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers at stake.