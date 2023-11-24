ATP Tour calendar 2024: Dates, events, schedule for new tennis season and when Grand Slams are

Find out when the ATP 1000 Masters events are and the Grand Slams take place; more than 4,000 tennis matches and 80 tournaments will be shown live on Sky Sports in 2024 with Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev plus Brits Andy Murray and Jack Draper in action
Friday 24 November 2023 10:08, UK
Take a look at the dates and tournament schedule for the 2024 ATP Tour schedule as tennis returns to Sky Sports.
Week commencing January 1
Week commencing January 8
Weeks commencing January 15 and 22
Week commencing January 29
Week commencing February 5
Week commencing February 12
Week commencing February 19
Week commencing February 26
Weeks commencing March 4 and 11
Weeks commencing March 18 and 25
Week commencing April 1
Week commencing April 9
Week commencing April 15
Week commencing April 22 and 29
Weeks commencing May 6 and 13
Week commencing May 20
Week commencing May 27
Week commencing June 3
Week commencing June 10
Week commencing June 17
Week commencing June 24
Week commencing July 1 and 8
Week commencing July 15
Week commencing July 22
Week commencing July 29
Week commencing August 5
Week commencing August 12
Week commencing August 19
Week commencing August 26
Week commencing September 2
Week commencing September 9
Week commencing September 16
Week commencing September 23
Week commencing September 30
Week commencing October 7
Week commencing October 14
Week commencing October 21
Week commencing October 28
Week commencing November 5
Week commencing November 11
TBC
