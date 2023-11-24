ATP Tour calendar 2024: Dates, events, schedule for new tennis season and when Grand Slams are

Key points of the deal



Tennis returns to Sky Sports all year round in 2024.



More than 80 tournaments broadcast live every year.



Over 4,000 matches available to fans across the season.



Partnership includes the ATP Finals and WTA Finals, all Masters 1000s, 500s and 250 events (excluding domestic events) and the Next Gen ATP Finals.



Fans will be able to watch the Tours on Sky Sports, which will be available on Sky and NOW with extensive coverage across Sky Sports digital and social platforms.

