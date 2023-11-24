 Skip to content

ATP Tour calendar 2024: Dates, events, schedule for new tennis season and when Grand Slams are

Find out when the ATP 1000 Masters events are and the Grand Slams take place; more than 4,000 tennis matches and 80 tournaments will be shown live on Sky Sports in 2024 with Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev plus Brits Andy Murray and Jack Draper in action

Friday 24 November 2023 10:08, UK

Take a look at the dates and tournament schedule for the 2024 ATP Tour schedule as tennis returns to Sky Sports.

JANUARY

Week commencing January 1

  • United Cup
  • Hong Kong Open
  • Brisbane International

Week commencing January 8

  • Adelaide International
  • Auckland Open

Weeks commencing January 15 and 22

  • AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Week commencing January 29

  • Open Sud de France
Novak Djokovic will defend his Australian Open title in January
Image: Novak Djokovic will defend his Australian Open title in January

FEBRUARY

Week commencing February 5

  • Dallas Open
  • Open 13
  • Cordoba Open

Week commencing February 12

  • Rotterdam Open
  • Delray Beach Open
  • Argentina Open

Week commencing February 19

  • Rio Open
  • Qatar Open
  • Los Cabos Open

Week commencing February 26

  • Dubai Tennis Championships
  • Mexican Open
  • Chile Open

MARCH

Weeks commencing March 4 and 11

  • Indian Wells Masters (ATP Masters 1000)

Weeks commencing March 18 and 25

  • Miami Open (ATP Masters 1000)
Daniil Medvedev is the defending Miami Open champion
Image: Daniil Medvedev won the 2023 Miami Open

APRIL

Week commencing April 1

  • US Men's Clay Court Championships
  • Estoril Open
  • Grand Prix Hassan II

Week commencing April 9

  • Monte-Carlo Masters (ATP Masters 1000)

Week commencing April 15

  • Barcelona Open
  • Romanian Open
  • Bavarian International Tennis Championships

Week commencing April 22 and 29

  • Madrid Open (ATP Masters 1000)

MAY

Weeks commencing May 6 and 13

  • Italian Open (ATP Masters 1000)

Week commencing May 20

  • Geneva Open
  • Lyon Open

Week commencing May 27

  • FRENCH OPEN

JUNE

Week commencing June 3

  • FRENCH OPEN
Novak Djokovic is the defending French Open champion
Image: Novak Djokovic is the defending French Open champion

Week commencing June 10

  • Stuttgart Open
  • Rosmalen Grass Court Championships

Week commencing June 17

  • Halle Open
  • Queen's Club Championships

Week commencing June 24

  • Mallorca Championships
  • Eastbourne International

JULY

Week commencing July 1 and 8

  • WIMBLEDON

Week commencing July 15

  • Hamburg Open
  • Hall of Fame Open
  • Swedish Open
  • Swiss Open

Week commencing July 22

  • Atlanta Open
  • Austrian Open Kitzbühel
  • Croatia Open

Week commencing July 29

  • Paris Summer Olympics
  • Washington Open
Carlos Alcaraz
Image: Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic in an epic Wimbledon final in 2023

AUGUST

Week commencing August 5

  • Canadian Open (WTA Masters 1000)

Week commencing August 12

  • Cincinnati Masters (WTA Masters 1000)

Week commencing August 19

  • Winston-Salem Open

Week commencing August 26

  • US OPEN

SEPTEMBER

Week commencing September 2

  • US OPEN

Week commencing September 9

  • Davis Cup Finals - group stage

Week commencing September 16

  • Laver Cup
  • Chengdu Open
  • Zhuhai Championships

Week commencing September 23

  • China Open
  • Japan Open

Week commencing September 30

  • Shanghai Masters (ATP Masters 1000)

OCTOBER

Week commencing October 7

  • Shanghai Masters (ATP Masters 1000)

Week commencing October 14

  • Astana Open
  • European Open

Week commencing October 21

  • Swiss Indoors
  • Vienna Open

Week commencing October 28

  • Paris Masters (ATP Masters 1000)
Great Britain beat France in the final group stage to claim their place in the Final eight in the Davis Cup
Image: Andy Murray will be hoping for success in 2024

NOVEMBER

Week commencing November 5

  • Stockholm Open
  • Moselle Open

Week commencing November 11

  • ATP Finals

TBC

  • Davis Cup Finals - knockout stage

Key points of the deal


Tennis returns to Sky Sports all year round in 2024.

More than 80 tournaments broadcast live every year.

Over 4,000 matches available to fans across the season.

Partnership includes the ATP Finals and WTA Finals, all Masters 1000s, 500s and 250 events (excluding domestic events) and the Next Gen ATP Finals.

Fans will be able to watch the Tours on Sky Sports, which will be available on Sky and NOW with extensive coverage across Sky Sports digital and social platforms.

How to watch tennis on Sky Sports

Live tennis will be available from next year on Sky Sports, and non-Sky subscribers can access the ATP and WTA Tours via a NOW Sports Monthly membership, with selected highlights available on demand.

For further access, fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

Stream all your favourite sports and more with NOW

