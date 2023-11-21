 Skip to content

Davis Cup holders Canada knocked out by Finland in shock at Final 8 stage in Malaga

Otto Virtanen and Harri Heliovaara beat Vasek Pospisil and Alexis Galarneau 7-5 6-3 to move Finland into Davis Cup semi-finals for the first time; Milos Raonic, playing in the event for the first time in five years, had put holders Canada 1-0 after win vs Patrick Kaukovalta 6-3 7-5

Tuesday 21 November 2023 22:06, UK

Finland&#39;s Otto Virtanen
Image: Otto Virtanen was part of the Finland squad who knocked out Davis Cup holders Canada at the Final 8 stage in Spain

Canada's reign as Davis Cup champions was ended by outsiders Finland who produced a big shock on the opening day of the Final 8 in Malaga on Tuesday.

Roared on by thousands of Finnish fans, Otto Virtanen and Harri Heliovaara beat Vasek Pospisil and Alexis Galarneau 7-5 6-3 to move into the semi-finals for the first time.

Milos Raonic, playing in the event for the first time in five years, had given Canada the perfect start as he dispatched lowly-ranked Finn Patrick Kaukovalta 6-3 7-5 thanks to 18 aces.

Both teams were hit by injuries with Canada's top-ranked player Felix Auger-Aliassime unable to take to the court while Finland's No 1 Emil Ruusuvuori was also ruled out.

But 171st-ranked Virtanen stepped up for his country with an impressive defeat of fellow 22-year-old Gabriel Diallo to take the tie into a deciding doubles rubber.

Virtanen again produced some stunning tennis while Canada's hopes were not helped by an injury to Pospisil who battled on.

A service break in the eighth game of the second set proved enough and Finland sealed the win to set up a clash later this week against Czech Republic or last year's runners-up Australia.

