WTA Tour calendar 2024: Dates, events, schedule for new tennis season and when Grand Slams are

Find out when the WTA 1000 Masters events are and the Grand Slams take place; more than 4,000 tennis matches and 80 tournaments will be shown live on Sky Sports in 2024 with Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Caroline Wozniacki plus Brits Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter in action

Friday 24 November 2023 10:09, UK

Watch the best players and biggest moments from the ATP and WTA Tours – coming to Sky Sports in 2024.

Take a look at the dates and tournament schedule for the 2024 WTA Tour schedule as tennis returns to Sky Sports.

JANUARY

Week commencing January 1

  • United Cup
  • Brisbane International
  • Auckland Classic

Week commencing January 8

  • Adelaide International
  • Hobart International

Weeks commencing January 15 and 22

  • AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Weeks commencing January 29

  • Linz Open
  • Thailand Open
Aryna Sabalenka will be one of the big names to watch in 2024
Image: Aryna Sabalenka will be one of the big names to watch in 2024

FEBRUARY

Week commencing February 5

  • Abu Dhabi Open

Week commencing February 12

  • Qatar Open (WTA Masters 1000)

Week commencing February 19

  • Dubai Tennis Championships

Week commencing February 26

  • San Diego Open
  • ATX Open

MARCH

Weeks commencing March 4 and 11

  • Indian Wells Masters (WTA Masters 1000)

Weeks commencing March 18 and 25

  • Miami Open (WTA Masters 1000)
Elena Rybakina won Indian Wells in 2023
Image: Elena Rybakina won Indian Wells in 2023

APRIL

Week commencing April 1

  • Charleston Open
  • Copa Colsanitas

Week commencing April 9

  • Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round

Week commencing April 15

  • Stuttgart Open

Week commencing April 22 and 29

  • Madrid Open (WTA Masters 1000)

MAY

Weeks commencing May 6 and 13

  • Italian Open (WTA Masters 1000)

Week commencing May 20

  • Internationaux de Strasbourg
  • Morocco Open

Week commencing May 27

  • FRENCH OPEN

JUNE

Week commencing June 3

  • FRENCH OPEN
Iga Swiatek is a three-time French Open champion
Image: Iga Swiatek is a three-time French Open champion

Week commencing June 10

  • Libema Open
  • Nottingham Open

Week commencing June 17

  • German Open
  • Birmingham Classic

Week commencing June 24

  • Eastbourne International
  • Bad Homburg Open

JULY

Weeks commencing July 1 and 8

  • WIMBLEDON

Week commencing July 15

  • Palermo Ladies Open
  • Hungarian Grand Prix

Week commencing July 22

  • Hamburg European Open
  • Prague Open

Week commencing July 29

  • Paris Summer Olympics
  • Washington Open
Marketa Vondrousova is the defending Wimbledon champion
Image: Marketa Vondrousova is the defending Wimbledon champion

AUGUST

Week commencing August 5

  • Canadian Open (ATP Masters 1000)

Week commencing August 12

  • Cincinnati Masters (ATP Masters 1000)

Week commencing August 19

  • Monterrey Open
  • Tennis in the Land

Week commencing August 26

  • US OPEN

SEPTEMBER

Week commencing September 2

  • US OPEN

A look back at Coco Gauff's emotional interview after winning her first Grand Slam at the 2023 US Open

Week commencing September 9

  • Guadalajara Open
  • Jasmin Open

Week commencing September 16

  • Korea Open
  • Ningbo Open

Weeks commencing September 23 and 30

  • China Open (WTA Masters 1000)

OCTOBER

Week commencing October 7

  • Wuhan Open (WTA Masters 1000)

Week commencing October 14

  • Zhengzhou Open
  • Japan Open

Week commencing October 21

  • Pan Pacific Open
  • Guangzhou Open

Week commencing October 28

  • Jiangxi Open
  • Merida Open
  • Hong Kong Open

NOVEMBER

Week commencing November 5

  • WTA Finals

Week commencing November 11

  • Billie Jean King Cup Finals

