WTA Tour calendar 2024: Dates, events, schedule for new tennis season and when Grand Slams are

Take a look at the dates and tournament schedule for the 2024 WTA Tour schedule as tennis returns to Sky Sports.

JANUARY

Week commencing January 1

United Cup

Brisbane International

Auckland Classic

Week commencing January 8

Adelaide International

Hobart International

Weeks commencing January 15 and 22

AUSTRALIAN OPEN

Weeks commencing January 29

Linz Open

Thailand Open

Image: Aryna Sabalenka will be one of the big names to watch in 2024

FEBRUARY

Week commencing February 5

Abu Dhabi Open

Week commencing February 12

Qatar Open (WTA Masters 1000)

Week commencing February 19

Dubai Tennis Championships

Week commencing February 26

San Diego Open

ATX Open

MARCH

Weeks commencing March 4 and 11

Indian Wells Masters (WTA Masters 1000)

Weeks commencing March 18 and 25

Miami Open (WTA Masters 1000)

Image: Elena Rybakina won Indian Wells in 2023

APRIL

Week commencing April 1

Charleston Open

Copa Colsanitas

Week commencing April 9

Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round

Week commencing April 15

Stuttgart Open

Week commencing April 22 and 29

Madrid Open (WTA Masters 1000)

MAY

Weeks commencing May 6 and 13

Italian Open (WTA Masters 1000)

Week commencing May 20

Internationaux de Strasbourg

Morocco Open

Week commencing May 27

FRENCH OPEN

JUNE

Week commencing June 3

FRENCH OPEN

Image: Iga Swiatek is a three-time French Open champion

Week commencing June 10

Libema Open

Nottingham Open

Week commencing June 17

German Open

Birmingham Classic

Week commencing June 24

Eastbourne International

Bad Homburg Open

JULY

Weeks commencing July 1 and 8

WIMBLEDON

Week commencing July 15

Palermo Ladies Open

Hungarian Grand Prix

Week commencing July 22

Hamburg European Open

Prague Open

Week commencing July 29

Paris Summer Olympics

Washington Open

Image: Marketa Vondrousova is the defending Wimbledon champion

AUGUST

Week commencing August 5

Canadian Open (ATP Masters 1000)

Week commencing August 12

Cincinnati Masters (ATP Masters 1000)

Week commencing August 19

Monterrey Open

Tennis in the Land

Week commencing August 26

US OPEN

SEPTEMBER

Week commencing September 2

US OPEN

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at Coco Gauff's emotional interview after winning her first Grand Slam at the 2023 US Open

Week commencing September 9

Guadalajara Open

Jasmin Open

Week commencing September 16

Korea Open

Ningbo Open

Weeks commencing September 23 and 30

China Open (WTA Masters 1000)

OCTOBER

Week commencing October 7

Wuhan Open (WTA Masters 1000)

Week commencing October 14

Zhengzhou Open

Japan Open

Week commencing October 21

Pan Pacific Open

Guangzhou Open

Week commencing October 28

Jiangxi Open

Merida Open

Hong Kong Open

NOVEMBER

Week commencing November 5

WTA Finals

Week commencing November 11

Billie Jean King Cup Finals

