Chris Evert: US tennis legend says her cancer has returned

Chris Evert has announced her cancer has returned and she will undergo another round of chemotherapy.

The 18-time grand slam champion revealed in January 2022 that she had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer following a preventive hysterectomy.

Evert had learned she had a significantly increased risk of developing cancer after her sister, Jeanne, died of the disease in 2020.

Although Evert, 68, was given the all-clear in January and was told there was a 90 per cent chance the cancer would not return, that has not proved to be the case.

Evert released a statement through ESPN, for whom she works as a pundit, saying: "Since I was first diagnosed with cancer two years ago, I've been very open about my experience.

Image: Evert won the first of her three Wimbledon singles titles in 1974

"I wanted to give all of you an update. My cancer is back. While this is a diagnosis I never wanted to hear, I once again feel fortunate that it was caught early.

"Based on a PET CT scan, I underwent another robotic surgery this past week. Doctors found cancer cells in the same pelvic region. All cells were removed and I have begun another round of chemotherapy."

Evert will not be working at next month's Australian Open while she undergoes treatment but said she would be 'ready for the rest of the grand slam season'.

"I encourage everyone to know your family history and advocate for yourself," she added. "Early detection saves lives. Be thankful for your health this holiday season."