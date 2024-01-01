Petra Kvitova announces pregnancy with two-time Wimbledon champion to miss Australian Open

Petra Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, has announced she is pregnant and will miss this month’s Australian Open.

Former Australian Open runner-up Kvitova is expecting her first child with husband and long-time coach Jiri Vanek and will not participate in the year's first Grand Slam which begins in two weeks.

While Kvitova, 33, is not playing in the ongoing tune-up tournaments in Australia, her name featured in the entry list for the January 14-28 Melbourne Park major.

"On the first day of 2024 I wanted to wish you a happy new year and share the exciting news that Jiri and I will be welcoming a baby into our family this summer," Kvitova said on social media platform X with pictures of the pair holding a sonogram and a onesie.

She added on Instagram that she would miss her annual trip to Australia.

"I'm looking forward to spending some time at home preparing for this exciting next chapter in our lives." Kvitova added.

Kvitova lost the 2019 Australian Open final to Naomi Osaka, who made her comeback to the tour earlier on Monday at the Brisbane International following 15 months out during which time she had her first child.

