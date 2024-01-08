Emma Raducanu: British tennis star says she is applying methods learned from partner brands to her career

Emma Raducanu says she has used the example of the high-profile brands she is partnered with to change her approach to her tennis career.

Raducanu has just returned to action after eight months out following surgeries on both of her wrists and her left ankle, but the 21-year-old Brit remained busy away from the court during her time out.

Since shooting to fame by winning the 2021 US Open as a qualifier, Raducanu has established partnerships with brands including Porsche, Nike, British Airways, Evian, Dior, Tiffany's and Vodafone.

Speaking after her second-round exit from the Auckland Classic, Raducanu explained how she had remained as busy as ever during her rehabilitation and the useful knowledge she gained.

"Things never really slow down for me," Raducanu said.

"I think people may have thought like, 'oh, injury, you might have so much time on your hands.'

"And no, I actually had even less. It was all a good time.

"My partners have really backed me and supported me even in a year out. So anything that I can do to give back, give extra is really important to me.

"And also just being around them, you learn so much that I think you can apply to your own trade and your own industry. And just the quality control, almost perfectionism, the detail, the planning, everything.

"It's like, 'well, OK, people approach a project like this and how can I kind of take that mindset into tennis?' Because I think a lot of the time on tour, it's kind of ad hoc, you know, that's the norm.

"But having a clear planning structure, it seems to work in other industries so applying it to my own was a good idea."

Broady: Loads of positives to take from Raducanu return

Sky Sports pundit Naomi Broady was impressed by Raducanu's performances in New Zealand, but admits the main goal for the Brit at the moment is simply staying fit.

"For Raducanu it was the second match she's played in eight months, first tournament back and her first match was tough as well," Broady told Sky Sports News following Raducanu's loss to Elina Svitoliva.

"I think it was maybe just a step too far physically but both of them were playing top-10 level today."

"I know her personal goals are to just stay fit and healthy at the moment. Tennis is such a gruelling sport physically. There aren't many other sports that you would play for so many hours, consecutive days, week after week, for 11 months of the year.

"She can't really play 30 minutes in the first game and get subbed out and build it back up, it's just straight in at the deep end with two gruelling matches.

"So for her, it's just going to be about staying fit and healthy and then maybe after this Australian swing, looking to start going deeper in tournaments again."