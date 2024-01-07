Britain's Jack Draper and Katie Boulter to play live on Sky Sports at Adelaide International

British duo Jack Draper and Katie Boulter will play live on Sky Sports at the Adelaide International on Monday.

Draper will play Argentina's Sebastian Baez on centre court, with coverage of the match live on Sky Sports Arena from 4.30am.

At the same time, fellow Brit Boulter's match against Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko on Court 1 will also be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event.

In an interview with Sky Sports last month, Draper says Andy Murray inspires him to want to achieve great things in tennis, while he believes he can be one of the best young players in the world by the end of 2024.

The 21-year-old became the youngest Brit since Murray in 2009 to reach an ATP Tour final at the Sofia Open in November, following on from a career-best fourth-round run at the US Open.

Image: Fellow Brit Katie Boulter will also play live on Sky Sports in Adelaide

"He helped me before I even knew him; he's the one inspired me to want to achieve great things in tennis," Draper told Laura Robson for Sky.

"I remember watching him win Wimbledon in 2013. I remember him winning the Olympic Games in 2012, and when he played mixed doubles with you [Robson].

"He's just someone who has been so inspirational for me and, through his injury, his message of overall discipline and everything is amazing.

"But, more importantly, we all know within British tennis that even though he's a champion, he is also a very humble down to earth, kind, funny guy. That's a real lesson in itself.

"He loves watching the younger generation do well, especially from the home country, and we're very lucky to have that support from such a guy like him."