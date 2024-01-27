Australian Open: Order of Play at Melbourne Park with Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev in action

Full order of play at the Australian Open as Jannik Sinner faces Daniil Medvdev in the men's final on Sunday following the women's doubles final
Saturday 27 January 2024 18:33, UK
Order of play for Day 15 at the Australian Open as the men's singles final takes place on Sunday.
From 4am: Women's doubles final - (11) Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr) & Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) v (2) Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) & Elise Mertens (Bel)
From 8.30am: Men's singles final - (4) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v (3) Daniil Medvedev (Rus)
