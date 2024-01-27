Australian Open: Order of Play at Melbourne Park with Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev in action

Order of play for Day 15 at the Australian Open as the men's singles final takes place on Sunday.

(All times are GMT)

Rod Laver Arena

From 4am: Women's doubles final - (11) Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr) & Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) v (2) Su-Wei Hsieh (Tpe) & Elise Mertens (Bel)

From 8.30am: Men's singles final - (4) Jannik Sinner (Ita) v (3) Daniil Medvedev (Rus)

