Long-time Wimbledon tournament referee Alan Mills has died at the age of 88, the ATP Tour has announced.

Mills served as the All-England Club's referee from 1983 to 2005, earning the nickname of 'Rain Man' given it was his call as to whether or not to suspend play during inclement weather.

In a statement confirming Mills died on Thursday, the ATP described him as having "an impeccable character and integrity" while another former Wimbledon referee, Gerry Armstrong, said: "Alan was a great influence on myself and many officials around the world.

Image: Mills earned the nickname of 'Rain Man' at the All England Club

"He was always helpful and encouraging during the years we worked together at Wimbledon and on the ATP Tour. It was a great honour to work alongside him in professional tennis for many decades."

Prior to his off-court role, Mills had been a player and coach himself, reaching Wimbledon's fourth round on two occasions, while he also made the third round of the French Open twice.