WTA Linz: Katie Boulter races through to second round where she will meet Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Katie Boulter made a perfect start to her campaign in Linz by defeating Italian sixth seed Jasmine Paolini 6-2 6-2 to set up a last-16 date with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The British No 1, who went out of this year's Australian Open following defeat to eventual finalist Qinwen Zheng, put on an excellent performance at the indoor hardcourt event, saving all five break points she faced as she stormed into the next round with the fourth victory of her career against a top-25 opponent.

Boulter, who hammered down four aces, with 23 winners and 14 unforced errors during her win, said: "I had one game plan and that was to come out swinging and I did that. It's my first time in Linz so I just wanted to enjoy myself and I thoroughly enjoyed it."

Boulter broke the Italian world No 24 twice in the opening set and then held for a 5-1 lead before serving out to take it in 31 minutes.

Paolini lost her serve in the opening game of the second set and, after being broken again in the fifth game, failed to convert three break points of her own against Boulter's serve to trail 5-1.

There was also good news for fellow Brit Jodie Burrage who battled back from a set down to defeat Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam 5-7 6-3 6-2 and qualify for the main draw.

Meanwhile, Elina Svitolina was forced to pull out of the tournament due to a back problem that had been bothering her at the Australian Open, while Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova also withdrew after suffering a shoulder injury.

In Thailand, former world No 2 Paula Badosa had to fight past 19-year-old world No 298 Lanlana Tararudee, coming through 3-6 6-4 6-1.

"Her level surprised me," the Spaniard said in her on-court interview. "I think she has a great future. Credit to her, she played well. I had to stay there, I had to wait for my moment."

Watch the best players and biggest moments from the ATP and WTA Tours – coming to Sky Sports in 2024

