Upper Austria Open in Linz: Britain's Jodie Burrage continues fine form to reach last 16

Jodie Burrage continued her fine form at the Upper Austria Open in Linz by beating French seventh seed Varvara Gracheva in straight sets to reach the last 16.

The British No 2, who came through two qualifying rounds, sealed her first main draw win of the season in the 6-4 6-0 success against the world No 43 and faces Romanian Jaqueline Cristian on Wednesday.

Burrage lost her opening service game to trail 2-0 in the first set, but hit back to level it up and a decisive break in the seventh game put her 4-3 ahead before she confidently served out to take it 6-4.

The world No 102 maintained her momentum in the second set, breaking Gracheva immediately and saving a break point against her in the next game.

That put her 2-0 up and after racing into a 5-0 lead, Burrage saved three more break points in the sixth game to bagel her opponent.

Burrage qualified for the main draw in Linz by fighting back from a set down to beat Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam 5-7 6-3 6-2 on Monday, having overcome Colombia's Emiliana Arango 6-1 6-4 in the first qualifying round.

She joins Katie Boulter in the last 16 with her fellow Brit set to play Russia's world No 42 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova also on Wednesday - live on Sky Sports.

Miami Open to include wheelchair tennis and pickleball

The Miami Open will feature an elite wheelchair event and Major League Pickleball this year, alongside the regularly scheduled Masters 1000 event.

Wheelchair tennis has been played at all four Grand Slams since 2007 but this will be the first time it is included in a 1000 series tournament.

Pickleball, a fast-paced paddle sport with a perforated ball, has its own league in the region and is the fastest-growing sport in the United States.

Its inclusion may further boost its popularity and expand the tennis fan base as well by bringing more fans together at one tournament.

The Miami Open runs from March 17 to 31 - live on Sky Sports Tennis. The wheelchair tennis matches will be held March 26-28 and Major League Pickleball will be held March 27-29.

