Where is Emma Raducanu playing next? The Brit is live on Sky Sports at the Abu Dhabi Open

Where and when is Emma Raducanu playing next and how can you watch her matches? The former US Open champion returns to action on Sky Sports next week.

Raducanu made her first appearance on the WTA Tour since April at the Auckland Classic having been absent after undergoing surgery on both of her wrists and her left ankle, losing out to Elina Svitolina in the second round.

She also made the second round of the Australian Open before a tight loss to Yafan Wang, but the signs were very encouraging.

The 21-year-old played with conviction, looked good physically barring an unfortunate stomach bug and, most encouragingly, appeared happy and excited to be back on tour.

It will take Raducanu time to find her level but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic, especially if she sticks with new coach Nick Cavaday for a sustained period.

Raducanu was pleased with how she fared in her first month back on tour, saying: "I'm very positive, very happy with how my body is.

"I think the wrist was something I struggled with coming back because I just had a setback for a few months, so I couldn't play until late November again really. Now I feel good. Ankle feels good. If I keep my work consistent I have a good shot. This is obviously only my first trip back."

The former British No 1 has received a wild card to play in the WTA 500 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, which starts on February 5 and it is live on Sky Sports.

The first two WTA 1000 tournaments of the season are in Doha on February 11 - when our dedicated Sky Sports Tennis channel launches - and Dubai on February 18.

Whether she plays in Doha or Dubai will likely depend if she gets a wild card for either, as her ranking is currently not high enough to get into the main draw.

She is ranked at No 295 in the world and not even her protected ranking (which is given to players who are out of action for an extended period) of No 103 is not enough to get into the draw at most top tournaments.

But given the fact she is a former Grand Slam champion and draws in big crowds, there is a high possibility she will be offered wild cards into the main draw of both tournaments.

After that, we could well see her at Indian Wells in early March.

The third WTA 1000 of the season is set in the California desert and is known as the unofficial fifth Grand Slam. It is one of the biggest tournaments on the calendar as it has a larger draw size of 128 singles players.

The Miami Open which follows will also be an option for her.

Whether we will see Raducanu represent Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup or the Paris Olympics is not yet known.

Great Britain play France again on April 12-13, but Raducanu may not feature.

The tie will be played on indoor clay, which is the same surface as the following week's tournament in Stuttgart, where Raducanu is likely to play as it is organised by Porsche, who are one of her sponsors.

Andy Murray is due back in action at next week's Marseille Open and you can also watch fellow Brits Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage on Sky Sports over the next few weeks.

The stars of tennis will appear on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel every day

