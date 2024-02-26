Katie Boulter comfortably through to San Diego Open last 16 after straight-sets win over Lesia Tsurenko

Britain's Katie Boulter is through to the last 16 of the San Diego Open after securing a straight-sets 6-3 6-1 victory over Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko on Monday.

Though not flawless, particularly in terms of producing eight frustrating double faults, the 27-year-old Brit proved far the stronger in the contest.

Indeed, Boulter was ruthless in clinching six of the eight break point opportunities she carved out at Barnes Stadium.

Having battled to a 6-3 first set victory, Boulter was then broken in her first service game of the second set, only to rattle off six consecutive games in an impressive 6-1 showing.

Image: Boulter clinched six of eight break point opportunities in the match

Boulter also reached the last 16 of her previous tournament in Linz at the start of this month, including a straight-sets win over Italy's Jasmine Paolini.

That win was made to look more impressive at the weekend after Paolini saw off Anna Kalinskaya to win her second career title at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Boulter will now face tournament second seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round on Wednesday, where she will battle the Brazilian for a place in the quarter-finals.

