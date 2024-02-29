Jack Draper eases into Mexican Open last eight after beating Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka

Jack Draper needed little more than an hour to book his place in the quarter-finals of the Mexican Open in Acapulco as he eased past Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in Acapulco.

The 22-year-old, who beat seventh seed Tommy Paul in the previous round, proved too strong for Nishioka, winning 6-3 6-0 in 68 minutes.

The British No 3 started strongly, breaking the world No 82 in his opening scoring game and threatening as he opened a 3-0 lead.

Games went on serve as Nishioka fought to stay in touch at 5-3, but Draper served out to win the opening set in 42 minutes.

He was barely troubled after that, again breaking Nishioka to start the second set. He broke twice more and stayed firm on his own serve to book a place in the last eight.

Draper will face Miomir Kecmanovic, ranked three places below him at No 53, after the Serbian beat Daniel Altmaier 6-4 6-4.

How to watch tennis on Sky Sports

Sky Sports has confirmed a new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Image: The stars of tennis will appear on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel every day

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels.

For further access, fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel! Find out more here...

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime.