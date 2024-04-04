Monte Carlo Masters: Rafael Nadal withdraws from tournament stating his body is not ready for competition

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Monte Carlo Masters as his struggles with injury continue.

The Spaniard, who won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo 19 years ago, has not played competitively since January and stated his body won't allow him to play at the ATP Masters 1000 event which will take place from April 7-14.

Nadal has been crowned champion 11 times in Monte Carlo in his career and has previously said he expects to retire after the 2024 season.

"These are difficult times for me sportingly-speaking. Unfortunately, I am not going to play in Monte Carlo. My body just won't allow it," Nadal wrote on X.

"And although I continue working and trying my best every day with the hope of being able to compete in tournaments that have been very important to me, the reality is that today I cannot.

"I have no choice but to accept the situation and try to look towards the immediate future while maintaining hope and desire to give myself the opportunity for things to improve."

The 37-year-old made his comeback in January at the Brisbane International after a year out due to a hip flexor injury that ultimately required surgery.

Nadal pulled out of the Australian Open due to a muscle tear soon after losing against Australia's Jordan Thompson in the quarter-finals.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion then pulled out of the Qatar Open in February with a back problem which also forced him to withdraw from the Indian Wells Masters in March.

Nadal played against Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition match in Las Vegas last month but lost 3-6, 6-4, 14-12 to the Miami Open champion.

The former World No 1 has slipped to No 649 in the ATP Rankings.

