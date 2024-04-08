Respected British tennis coach Alan Jones dies aged 75: Billie Jean King and Laura Robson pay tribute

British tennis coach Alan Jones, who worked with players including Laura Robson, Anne Keothavong and Jo Durie, passes away at age of 75 following short illness; Billie Jean King among those to pay tribute as Robson hails Jones' passion for the game

Billie Jean King and Laura Robson have been among those to pay tribute after Alan Jones, one of the most respected coaches in British tennis, passed away at the age of 75 following a short illness.

Jones coached for over half a century with players he worked with including Robson, Anne Keothavong, Elena Baltacha, Jo Durie and Jeremy Bates.

He was also an LTA National Coach in three separate stints.

Robson said of Jones on ITV News: "Alan was one of my first coaches, he taught me so much, but most importantly he taught me how fun working hard and committing to something can be.

"He had such an infectious energy and passion for the game. You could hear his voice from several courts away, encouraging players from the first to the last session.

"I spent plenty of time on court with Alan, but also off court with his lovely family and much beloved huskies. Most of all I am thinking of them during this difficult time. I hope they know how missed he will be."

Durie, who reached No 5 in the world and also made the semi-finals of the French Open and US Open in 1983, wrote on social media: "Utterly devastated to announce that Alan Jones, my long-time coach, mentor and friend has passed away after a short illness.

"Alan coached generations of players and influenced the lives of so many. A giant in the tennis world. I was so lucky to call him my friend."

Twelve-time Grand Slam singles champion King responded to Durie's tweet, saying: "Our sport has lost a passionate and dedicated coach.

"I always looked forward to catching up with Alan at Wimbledon. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. May he rest in peace."

Scott Lloyd, LTA chief executive, said: "The news of Alan's passing has filled the tennis community with deep sadness.

"He was one of the pre-eminent coaches of our sport for well over half a century, coaching numerous British No 1s, always with a keen eye on the future generations.

"Anyone who met him was left in no doubt about his passion for the game and his desire to develop British players for success at the very top of the sport. He will be sorely missed."