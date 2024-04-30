Billie Jean King Cup: Great Britain face potential quarter-final clash with champions Canada in Finals

Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez could meet again after Great Britain were handed a potential clash with Canada in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Raducanu famously defeated Canadian Fernandez in the final of the 2021 US Open and they are in line for a rematch if Britain defeat Germany in their first-round match.

As defending champions, Canada are one of four teams seeded through to the quarter-finals for the tournament in Seville later this year along with Italy, Czech Republic and Australia.

Billie Jean King Cup Finals draw First round: Great Britain vs Germany, United States vs Slovakia, Spain vs Poland, Japan vs Romania. Quarter-finals: Great Britain/ Germany vs Canada, United States/Slovakia vs Australia, Spain/Poland vs Czech Republic, Japan/Romania vs Italy.

In total, 12 teams qualified for the Finals with the International Tennis Federation announcing last week that the format had been changed from groups to a straight knockout.

Tuesday's draw for the climax of the women's team event also paired 18-time champions the United States against Slovakia. Hosts Spain, meanwhile, will have to get past Poland with the winners facing the Czechs.

Seville's La Cartuja Stadium will host the Finals with the opening round matches from November 12 to November 14, followed by the quarter-finals on November 15 to November 17.

The semi-finals will take place on November 18 and November 19 with the final on November 20. Each tie consists of two singles matches and a doubles match.

Great Britain qualified for the Finals after Raducanu and Katie Boulter helped them to a 3-1 victory over France.

The team's last appearance in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals came in 2022 when they lost to Australia in the quarter-finals.

Great Britain and Germany have faced each other six times in the competition, with GB leading the head-to-head 4-2.

Their last meeting was in 1985 when Great Britain ran out 3-0 winners thanks to victories from Jo Durie, Annabelle Croft and Anne Hobbs.

