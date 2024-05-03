Madrid Open: Andrey Rublev brushes aside Taylor Fritz in straight sets to reach Sunday's final

Andrey Rublev reached his first Madrid Open final by brushing aside Taylor Fritz in a straight-sets victory on Friday.

Rublev, the highest seed left in the tournament, needed just over 70 minutes to see off Fritz 6-4 6-3 and continue his return to form at the clay court tournament.

The seventh seed survived an early wobble when Fritz broke serve in a lengthy opening game, with the Russian showing early signs of frustration, before immediately breaking back and winning two games to love on his way to taking the opening set.

The second set went with serve until Rublev broke to lead 4-2, before he won his final two service games to love to book his place in Sunday's final against either unseeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime or Czech 30th seed Jiri Lehecka.

Rublev was all smiles at the end of the victory, which followed victory over home favourite Carlos Alcaraz in the previous round, with the semi-final success closing the gap in the head-to-head record with Fritz to four wins and five loses.

Image: Andrey Rublev had made early exits in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona before his run to the Madrid Open final

Patience pays off for Rublev in Madrid

Rublev arrived in Madrid on a four-match losing streak but has dropped just one set on his way to the final, with the 26-year-old unconcerned about his form heading into the tournament.

"It's normal to have up and downs because tennis a different sport," Rublev told Sky Sports. "We can change things every week and we don't need half a year for the next tournament.

"We have a long season and so it's better to not think, keep working, keep improving and wait for your moment, because during the season you will have a chance. I think it's more important to have this chance than to think 'I'm losing. I'm losing. I'm losing'.

"In the end, if you use this chance, like I did, you can get in the final and now looks like I was not losing! It is better to do one final and to lose four first rounds than to lose in maybe the third round or fourth round and to not do the final."

Rublev 'stronger in every department'

Sky Sports' Anne Keothavong said: "It was a very shaky start from Rublev, being broken in his opening game. It was an epic game, but they exchanged the breaks of service at the start and Rublev just didn't back off.

"He looked the more confident of the two and he kept Taylor Fritz on the move. He maintained his intensity level and maintained his calmness out there. In every department, he just looked like the stronger of the two."

Sky Sports' Colin Fleming added: "Stunning performance. Fritz will be annoyed that he didn't consolidate that break and get to two love, as maybe that would have got under Rublev's skin. From one all in the first set onwards, Rublev dominated.

"He dealt with Fritz's big first serve really well. The hotter conditions seemed to suit him and he was absolutely annihilating the ball out. We know Rublev likes to do it anyway, but he just seemed to step it up a gear today."

