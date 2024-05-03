Madrid Open: Andrey Rublev brushes aside Taylor Fritz to reach final and will face Felix Auger-Aliassime

Andrey Rublev reached the Madrid Open final by brushing aside Taylor Fritz in straight sets and will now face Felix Auger-Aliassime after the Canadian profited from Jiri Lehecka's retirement.

Rublev, the highest seed left in the tournament at No 7 after he knocked out Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals and Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev withdrew, needed just over 70 minutes to see off Fritz 6-4 6-3.

Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, reached his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final as Czech opponent Lehecka pulled out with a back problem during the seventh game of the first set with the score at 3-3.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jiri Lehecka couldn't contain his frustration after he was forced to retire with a back injury in his Madrid Open semi-final with Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Lehecka seemed to suffer the twinge in the sixth game and left the court for treatment but he only lasted three points on his return before retiring as Auger-Aliassime once again advanced due to an injury.

The 23-year-old's third-round opponent Jakub Mensik retired, while he then picked up a walkover win over Sinner in the quarter-finals owing to the Australian Open champion's hip issue.

Patience pays off for Rublev in Madrid

Rublev arrived in Madrid on a four-match losing streak but has dropped just one set on his way to the final, with the 26-year-old unconcerned about his form heading into the tournament.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After defeating Fritz, Rublev says he had too much emotion while taking on the American

"It's normal to have up and downs because tennis a different sport," Rublev told Sky Sports. "We can change things every week and we don't need half a year for the next tournament.

"We have a long season and so it's better to not think, keep working, keep improving and wait for your moment, because during the season you will have a chance.

"I think it's more important to have this chance than to think 'I'm losing. I'm losing. I'm losing'. In the end, if you use this chance, like I did, you can get in the final and now looks like I was not losing!

"It is better to do one final and to lose four first rounds than to lose in maybe the third round or fourth round and to not do the final."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Auger-Aliassime: Weird situation to reach final like this

Auger-Aliassime, who beat fifth seed Casper Ruud in the fourth round but has only played half a set since Tuesday, said of his bizarre route to the Madrid Open final: "It's crazy.

"I don't know if it's every happened to a player before. It's kind of a weird situation to be in on my part.

"It's never happened to me in my career so far, a withdrawal or a walkover or retirement of this sort, and back-to-back like this. I couldn't believe what was happening when I saw his back blocked on him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Auger-Aliassime's win over Lehecka in the Madrid Open semi-finals

"I feel really bad for him. I've had injuries myself, and we can all imagine how it feels to come out on a night like this, hoping to win to go through, having a battle with your opponent, and not being able to play.

"I have a lot of empathy for Jiri, and I can't do anything but try to prepare for Sunday."

Who will win the Madrid Open? Watch the women's final between Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday from 5.30pm and the men's final on Sunday, exclusively live on Sky Sports.

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book the fight now.