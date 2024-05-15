Aryna Sabalenka and Danielle Collins reach semi-finals of Italian Open, live on Sky Sports

Aryna Sabalenka and Danielle Collins set up a semi-final showdown at the Italian Open with wins over Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka respectively.

World No 2 Sabalenka defeated ninth seed Ostapenko 6-2 6-4 in Rome before 13th seed Collins saw off former world No 1 Azarenka 6-4 6-3

Collins and Sabalenka will contest the second semi-final on Thursday, after world No 1 Iga Swiatek - champion in 2021 and 2022 - plays third seed Coco Gauff.

Sabalenka savours atmosphere as Collins continues superb run

After completing victory over Ostapenko in a little more than an hour, Sabalenka said: "With this amazing atmosphere, this amazing support, that's why I'm super-motivated here.

"This is the dream tournament for me to win because of these emotions I'm getting from you guys and hopefully I give it back to you, I love you Rome."

Ostapenko managed to save two break points in the opening game, but Sabalenka broke at the next two opportunities to lead 4-1, and although the Latvian held her next service game to love, she was unable to halt Sabalenka's march.

Sabalenka needed only one break of serve, making it 4-3, to take the second set and the victory, with Ostapenko unable to force a single break point over the course of the match.

Collins, who said in January that this would be her last year on the WTA Tour before retirement, has won 19 of her last 20 matches, with her only defeat coming against Sabalenka in the fourth round of the Madrid Open.

Azarenka broke Collins' serve in the first game of their quarter-final but the American rallied to take a 5-2 lead, while she waltzed into a 4-1 advantage in the second set before clinching the win.

