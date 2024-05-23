French Open 2024: Draw, schedule for men's, women's singles featuring Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff

Andy Murray will play former champion Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the French Open, which starts on Sunday, and 14-time winner Rafael Nadal has been handed his own challenging first-round tie against Alexander Zverev.

In what is likely to be the final appearances at Roland Garros for both players having each indicated they are set to retire later this year, Murray will have to find a way past Wawrinka, the 2015 champion, in his first appearance in Paris for four years while Nadal faces a challenging task against world No 4 Zverev, who won last week's Internazionali BNL d'Italia on clay in Rome.

Nadal's match against Zverev is a rematch of their 2022 semi-final that ended when the German tore ligaments in his right ankle.

Nadal is returning to the tournament he has dominated for the first time since winning his record-extending 14th title two years ago. The Spaniard has been troubled by injuries since the start of 2023 and missed the French Open last year after undergoing hip surgery.

Image: Zverev and Nadal ahead of their semi-final clash in 2022

Murray, a finalist in 2016, had looked set to miss out on this year's French Open after he injured his ankle in March but returned to action with appearances in Bordeaux and Geneva earlier this month.

World No 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic has been drawn against Pierre-Hugues Herbert as he chases a record 25th Grand Slam title following a difficult start to 2024.

Two-time Grand Slam champion and last year's losing semi-finalist Carlos Alcaraz begins against a qualifier, while recently-crowned Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner faces American Christopher Eubanks.

British No 1 Cameron Norrie has been drawn against Pavel Kotov, while Dan Evans faces a challenge against Holger Rune, the 13th seed. British No 2 Jack Draper will face a qualifier, meanwhile.

In the women's draw, reigning champion Iga Swiatek will face a qualifier or a lucky loser and, should she progress, could face the unseeded Naomi Osaka in the second round. Osaka, who is continuing her return to tennis since the birth of her daughter, will first have to overcome Italy's Lucia Bronzetti.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will play Erika Andreeva, while third seed Coco Gauff also faces a qualifier/lucky loser.

Britain's No 1 Katie Boulter, who is seeded for the first time in a Grand Slam at 26, will play Spain's Paula Badosa, who is ranked 140th in the world.

Harriet Dart, the British No 2, will play 27th seed Linda Noskova.

What is the schedule?

Main Draw: Sunday, May 26 - Sunday, June 9. Matches on Court Philippe-Chatrier will start at 10am or 11am depending on the day

10am start on all other courts. Night session (one singles match): Sunday, May 26 not before 6pm. Monday, May 27-Thursday, June 6 not before 7.15pm

Women's Singles Final: Saturday, June 8, starting followed by the men's doubles final, wheelchair finals

Men's Singles Final: Sunday, June 9, not before 2pm followed by the women's doubles final

Sunday, May 25: Men's and women's singles first round

Monday, May 26: Men's and women's singles first round

Tuesday, May 27: Men's and women's singles first round

Wednesday, May 28: Men's and women's singles second round

Thursday, May 29: Men's and women's singles second round

Friday, May 30: Men's and women's singles third round

Saturday, June 1: Men's and women's singles third round

Sunday, June 2: Men's and women's singles fourth round

Monday, June 3: Men's and women's singles fourth round

Tuesday, June 4: Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

Wednesday, June 5: Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

Thursday, June 6: Women's singles semi-finals

Friday, June 7: Men's singles semi-finals

Saturday, June 8: Women's singles final, men's doubles final

Sunday, June 9: Men's singles final, women's doubles final

