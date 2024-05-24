Novak Djokovic suffers semi-final defeat to Tomas Machac at Geneva Open in final warm-up ahead of French Open

Novak Djokovic will head to the French Open without a title in 2024 after the world No 1 was defeated 4-6 6-0 1-6 by Tomas Machac in the semi-finals of the Geneva Open.

The 44th-ranked Machac beat Djokovic in the last clay-court event to prepare for Roland Garros, which gets under way on Sunday.

Djokovic's record in 2024 has dropped to 14-6 overall and 0-3 in semi-finals, including earlier this year at the Australian Open against Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic lost his second career match despite having won a set with a 6-0 scoreline

Paris Masters 2012 vs Sam Querrey (0-6 7-6 6-4)



Geneva 2024 vs Tomas Machac (6-4 0-6 6-1)



Machac took his first match-point chance which came on Djokovic's serve and clinched victory when the top-ranked Serb pushed a backhand long.

Djokovic struggled physically at times and received a medical timeout at the end of the first set.

The 37-year-old looked fresher in the second set and moved well, before he faded in the decider. He warmly greeted Machac at the net, and smiled as he walked off court applauding the fans.

"I have no reaction right now, I just fought for every ball," Machac said. "When you play against Novak, you just hope. You just try to play your best and see what it looks like.

"I am looking forward to playing in a final for the first time," he added.

Machac will face either two-time Geneva champion Casper Ruud or Flavio Cobolli in Saturday's final, live on Sky Sports Tennis.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

In the run-up to the third Grand Slam of 2024 - Wimbledon - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the grass-court season.

Stuttgart Open (ATP 250 with Andy Murray in action) - June 10-16

Rosmalen Open (ATP/WTA 250) - June 10-16

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.