David Goffin claims French Open spectator spat chewing gum at him, accuses partisan fans of 'total disrespect'

Belgian David Goffin has claimed a spectator at the French Open spat chewing gum at him during his first-round victory at the French Open.

The former world No 7 won 4-6 6-4 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 against home player Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard on Tuesday and cupped his ear after being booed on court 14.

Goffin told reporters: "Clearly, it goes too far, it's total disrespect. It's really too much.

"It's becoming football, soon there will be smoke bombs, hooligans and there will be fights in the stands.

"It's starting to become ridiculous. Some people are there more to cause trouble than to create an atmosphere.

Image: Goffin says he was 'totally disrespected' by partisan French fans at Roland Garros

"Someone spat out their chewing gum at me. It was getting complicated. That's why I wanted to stay calm. If I started to get angry about it, it could have destabilised me."

Goffin, who plays fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the second round on Thursday, added: "A lot of people are complaining.

"A lot of umpires feel that there is a lot of disrespect. This is repeated a lot in the locker room and among the ATP authorities. We're going to have to do something about that.

"I think it only happens in France. At Wimbledon, obviously, there's not that. Or in Australia either. At the US Open, it's still rather quiet. Here, it's a really unhealthy atmosphere."

Sky Sports has contacted the French Tennis Federation for comment.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

