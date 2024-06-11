Emma Raducanu beats Ena Shibahara on return to grass at Nottingham Open

Emma Raducanu marks her return to grass with a dominant win over Ena Shibahara at the Nottingham Open; Watch the Stuttgart Open exclusively live on Sky Sports Tennis from June 10-16
Tuesday 11 June 2024 15:52, UK
Emma Raducanu booked her place in the second round at the Nottingham Open as she cruised past Ena Shibahara in straight sets.
The former US Open champion returned to winning ways on her return to grass after two years, seeing off her opponent 6-1 6-4.
More to follow...
Naomi Osaka kicked off her grass-court season with victory over world No 32 Elise Mertens 6-2 6-4 in the first round at 's-Hertogenbosch on Tuesday for her first win on the surface since Wimbledon 2019.
"I just try to play every point as much as I can and hopefully that will take me further and further," Osaka said on court. "As of right now, I'm really happy."
Osaka finished the match with 21 winners to 13 unforced errors, while holding Mertens to just nine winners.
Jessica Pegula eased past Aliaksandra Sasnovich, winning 6-2 6-2.
"It felt really good," Pegula said on court. "It's nice that we got some good weather today. It always helps when the conditions are beautiful. I was happy that I was able to get out here and take care of business."
In the run-up to the third Grand Slam of 2024 - Wimbledon - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the grass-court season.
Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.