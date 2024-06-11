Emma Raducanu beats Ena Shibahara on return to grass at Nottingham Open

Emma Raducanu booked her place in the second round at the Nottingham Open as she cruised past Ena Shibahara in straight sets.

The former US Open champion returned to winning ways on her return to grass after two years, seeing off her opponent 6-1 6-4.

More to follow...

Osaka wins first grass-court match in five years

Image: Naomi Osaka recorded her first win on grass since Wimbledon 2019

Naomi Osaka kicked off her grass-court season with victory over world No 32 Elise Mertens 6-2 6-4 in the first round at 's-Hertogenbosch on Tuesday for her first win on the surface since Wimbledon 2019.

"I just try to play every point as much as I can and hopefully that will take me further and further," Osaka said on court. "As of right now, I'm really happy."

Osaka finished the match with 21 winners to 13 unforced errors, while holding Mertens to just nine winners.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Jessica Pegula eased past Aliaksandra Sasnovich, winning 6-2 6-2.

"It felt really good," Pegula said on court. "It's nice that we got some good weather today. It always helps when the conditions are beautiful. I was happy that I was able to get out here and take care of business."

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

In the run-up to the third Grand Slam of 2024 - Wimbledon - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the grass-court season.

Stuttgart Open (ATP 250 with Andy Murray in action) - June 10-16

Rosmalen Open (ATP/WTA 250) - June 10-16

Berlin Open (WTA 500) - June 17-23

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.