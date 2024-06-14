Jack Draper: New British No 1 beats defending champion Frances Tiafoe to reach Stuttgart Open semi-finals

New British No 1 Jack Draper is into the semi-finals of the Stuttgart Open after coming from a set down to beat defending champion Frances Tiafoe.

Draper triumphed 5-7 6-4 7-6 (7-1) in two hours and 13 minutes on Friday afternoon and will now take on Tiafoe's fellow American Brandon Nakashima in the last four on Saturday.

The Briton, seeded sixth in Germany, sent down a career-high 31 aces in his quarter-final victory and won 85 per cent of points on his first serve.

Draper's victory lifts him to 33rd in the live ATP rankings and he will be ratified as British No 1 on Monday, ahead of Cameron Norrie, who was beaten in the last 16 at Nottingham on Thursday by compatriot Jack Pinnington Jones.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Draper is now into his sixth ATP Tour semi-final and aiming to reach a third final, with the 22-year-old having finished runner-up in the 2023 Sofia Open and 2024 Adelaide international, to Adrian Mannarino and Jiri Lehecka respectively.

The Briton said: "I'm incredibly happy, My last three (deciding) tie-breaks, I lost them all, so to come through today was really amazing and I'm really proud of my efforts.

"I'm really happy with the way I served and the way I played. It was a really high-quality match."

Tiafoe beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the Stuttgart final in 2023 but both players are now out of this year's event, with Struff withdrawing ahead of his scheduled quarter-final against Nakashima due to illness.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

In the run-up to the third Grand Slam of 2024 - Wimbledon - you can watch the biggest tennis stars live on Sky Sports:

Stuttgart Open (ATP 250) - June 10-16

Rosmalen Open (ATP/WTA 250) - June 10-16

Berlin Open (WTA 500) - June 17-23

Halle (ATP 500) - June 17-23

Mallorca Championships (ATP 250) - June 23-29

Bad Homburg (WTA 500) - June 23-29

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf and so much more.