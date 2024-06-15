Emma Raducanu vs Katie Boulter to continue on Sunday after thrilling tie-break at Rothesay Open in Nottingham

Emma Raducanu and defending champion Katie Boulter will continue their Rothesay Open semi-final on Sunday after play was halted following the conclusion of a thrilling tie-break.

Former US Open champion Raducanu prevailed 15-13 at the end of a water-tight first set where neither player wanted to give any ground.

Play was stopped following the conclusion of the first-set tie-break due to inclement weather and bad light just before 8pm on Saturday evening in Nottingham.

The winner of the tie will return to the court later on Sunday for the final, which will be against either Diane Parry or Karolina Pliskova, who will also have to play their semi-final on the same day.

Raducanu endured a bad slip on the wet surface at 3-1 down in the tie-break and jarred her left knee, on a day where weather played havoc with the schedule.

After winning the set, Raducanu approached the umpire to advise that the court was too wet for play to continue and after the tournament referee came out to check it, the match was suspended.

On Sunday, the other last-four clash between Parry and Pliskova will commence before the semi-final between Raducanu and Boulter concludes.

The final can then be played after a suitable break, weather permitting.

