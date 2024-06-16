Nottingham Open: Katie Boulter beats Emma Raducanu before winning tournament title against Karolina Pliskova

Katie Boulter won the Nottingham Open after defeating fellow Brit Emma Raducanu in the semi-finals on the same day.

In Sunday's final she beat Karolina Pliskova, coming back after conceding the first set to take the match 4-6 6-3 6-2.

Earlier in the day Boulter won an all British contest against Raducanu in the semi-final in three sets, 6-7 6-3 6-4. She had been a set down when play was suspended on Saturday evening.

It is a third WTA title for Boulter, who successfully defended her Nottingham title.

Pliskova, the 2016 champion, booked her spot in the final with a 6-7 (9) 6-1 6-4 win over Diane Parry.

She managed to take the first set of the final off Boulter, even after the Briton initially moved ahead of her. Pliskova snatched back breaks of her own to take the first set 6-4.

It was plainer sailing for Boulter in the second set after she broke early on and maintained that advantage to win it 6-3.

The Briton dominated the third set. Although Pliskova picked up two games, Boulter broke her serve to close out the deciding set and win the tournament.

Image: Despite winning the first set Raducanu could not overhaul Boulter in the match

In the all-British semi-final, Raducanu won the first set when she prevailed in a thrilling tie-break. The former US Open champion came through 15-13 at the end of a water-tight first set in which neither player wanted to give any ground.

Bad light stopped play then on Saturday, but it meant when they resumed on Sunday Boulter, the defending champion at her home tournament in Nottingham, was up against it.

But she reminded everyone why she is the British No 1 when coming back into the match. Boulter won the second set 6-3, outhitting her opponent.

Raducanu was competitive in the final set, breaking back just when Boulter was serving for the match, but then Boulter broke Raducanu herself to seal the third set 6-4 and progress in the tournament.

"I am going to need a defib because my heart rate is too high now," she joked.

"What a match, what an incredible player. She is only going to get better and better, she makes it so tough to close it out.

"I am so happy to get through, I'm really proud of myself.

"It has been a really tough week for me. It has not been easy for me to get over the line. It is tough to come back as a defending champion, this is the first time I have done it but it is going OK so far."

Despite the semi-final defeat, it has been a positive week for Raducanu in her first tournament in seven weeks as she carefully manages her return following double wrist and ankle surgery last year.

She competed well throughout the week and looked strong physically, but came up against an opponent too good in Boulter.

