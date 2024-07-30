Emma Raducanu returns to action with victory over Elise Mertens at Washington Open

Emma Raducanu made a winning return to action at the Mubadala City DC Open in Washington as she defeated Belgium's Elise Mertens in three sets.

The 21-year-old won the opening-round contest against the eighth seed 6-2 3-6 6-4.

Raducanu is still managing her comeback after wrist and ankle surgery and turned down the invitation to represent Team GB at the Olympic Games because she did not want to switch back to playing on clay at Roland Garros ahead of the forthcoming US Open, opting to play in this tournament instead.

The 2021 US Open champion had won her only previous clash with Mertens at Wimbledon earlier this month for the loss of only three games and looked on course for a similar result as she won five straight games to sweep through the first set.

But Mertens fought back in the second set, cutting down on the errors and making the most of her only break of serve to level the match after the former British No 1 had led 40-0 in the sixth game.

Image: Raducanu is playing on hard courts in America to prepare for the US Open

Raducanu broke early in the final set, but could not make the most of a 3-1 lead as Mertens broke back and saved two break points to level at 3-3.

Raducanu saved five break points of her own before breaking again, only for Mertens to strike back in the next game as the Briton served for the match.

But it only delayed the outcome, Raducanu moving to match point with a backhand volley and sealing the win courtesy of Mertens' 11th double fault.

"I think getting through first rounds are always difficult. I think first rounds are all about getting through them and trying to find a way to work your way into the tournament and I'm very proud of that," Raducanu said.

"I think I'm just most proud of my mentality and character today.

"I was playing some pretty good tennis in patches throughout, especially in the first set and moments in the third set. I lost some focus in the second.

"It's not easy playing at 11.30. I got here Thursday night so I'm still jet-lagged."

But she added: "I was telling myself, 'I'm not leaving. This is not happening. You're not losing this match'."

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

In the run-up to the final Grand Slam of 2024 - the US Open - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the hard-court season.

Mubadala Citi DC Open (ATP/WTA 500) 29 July-August 4

National Bank Open, Montreal (ATP 1000) 6-12 August

National Bank Open, Toronto (WTA 1000) 6-12 August

Cincinnati Open (ATP 1000) - 12-19 August

Cincinnati Open (WTA 1000) - 13-19 August

Winston-Salem Open (ATP 250) - 18-24 August

