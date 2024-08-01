Emma Raducanu moves past Peyton Stearns to reach quarter-finals of the Washington Open

Emma Raducanu powered past Peyton Stearns in straight sets to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the Mubadala Citi Open in Washington.

The 21-year-old Briton defeated the US talent 7-6 6-2 despite a lengthy match delay due to a huge downpour.

She will now face the winner of Thursday's meeting between wild card Paula Badosa and third seed Liudmila Samsonova.

Raducanu survived two break points in her fourth game as her double faults piled up, but closed out the game and then broke her opponent in the fifth.

Stearns, ranked 51 in the world, produced some classy shots but Raducanu remained in control until heavy rain started falling as she served to secure the opening set.

After a two-hour delay, she clinched the first set 7-6 (8-6) in a tiebreaker.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

'I'm building some momentum'

"It's tricky today, when you get rained off at such a big moment like that. It can affect the dynamics of the match," Raducanu said.

"I think I did a pretty good job of coming out pretty strong and toughing out that tiebreak."

With the first set under her belt, the 2021 US Open Champion broke away early in the second, going up 3-0 early on.

Raducanu, now ranked 69, thanked the crowd for their patience during the late-night thriller.

"I knew it was going to be a tough match against Peyton, especially playing at home," she said.

"It's been a good run for me in the last few months, I think I'm building some momentum."

Raducanu is still managing her comeback after wrist and ankle surgery, and turned down an invitation to represent Team GB in Paris because she did not want to switch back to playing on clay at Roland Garros ahead of the forthcoming US Open, which will be live on Sky Sports from August 26.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

In the run-up to the final Grand Slam of 2024 - the US Open - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the hard-court season.

Mubadala Citi DC Open (ATP/WTA 500) 29 July-August 4

National Bank Open, Montreal (ATP 1000) 6-12 August

National Bank Open, Toronto (WTA 1000) 6-12 August

Cincinnati Open (ATP 1000) - 12-19 August

Cincinnati Open (WTA 1000) - 13-19 August

Winston-Salem Open (ATP 250) - 18-24 August

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.