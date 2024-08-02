Washington Open: Three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur withdraws with shoulder injury

Three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur withdrew from the Mubadala Citi DC Open on Thursday due to shoulder pain giving the United States' Robin Montgomery a walkover victory in the second round.

Jabeur, a Tunisian who was the event's fourth seed, wrote in a statement: "Regrettably, I must withdraw from the Mubadala Citi DC Open due to a shoulder injury I have recently sustained. After consulting with my doctor, it has been determined that participating will aggravate my condition."

Another Thursday match didn't go the distance as third-seeded Russian Liudmila Samsonova retired after losing the first set 6-2 to Spain's Paula Badosa.

Badosa eased into the quarterfinals and will face Great Britain's Emma Raducanu.

Raducanu is still managing her comeback after wrist and ankle surgery, and turned down an invitation to represent Team GB in Paris because she did not want to switch back to playing on clay at Roland Garros ahead of the forthcoming US Open, which will be live on Sky Sports from August 26.

Sixth-seeded Victoria Azarenka of Belarus defeated China's Wang Yafan 6-1 6-7 (5) 6-3 and the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova posted a 7-5 7-6 (8) win over the United States' Taylor Townsend.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours.

In the run-up to the final Grand Slam of 2024 - the US Open - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the hard-court season.

Mubadala Citi DC Open (ATP/WTA 500) 29 July-August 4

National Bank Open, Montreal (ATP 1000) 6-12 August

National Bank Open, Toronto (WTA 1000) 6-12 August

Cincinnati Open (ATP 1000) - 12-19 August

Cincinnati Open (WTA 1000) - 13-19 August

Winston-Salem Open (ATP 250) - 18-24 August

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.