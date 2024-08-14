Cincinnati Open: Jack Draper beats Jaume Munar in gruelling first-round match against Spanish qualifier

Jack Draper comes from 4-2 down in deciding tie-break to ultimately defeat Spanish qualifier Jaume Munar 7-5 3-6 7-6 (7-5) in his tournament opener in Cincinnati; watch over 80 events a year, including the US Open, live on Sky Sports Tennis
Wednesday 14 August 2024
Jack Draper came through a gruelling first-round match at the Cincinnati Open, ultimately prevailing 7-5 3-6 7-6 (7-5) over Jaume Munar of Spain.
The 22-year-old looked to be struggling physically in the third set, calling for the physio when up 6-5 due to an abdominal issue which has caused him injury trouble in the past.
Munar promptly rattled off a hold to love to force a deciding tie-breaker which he then led 4-2 as an exhausted Draper struggled to stay in long rallies.
But, incredibly, the British No 1 won the next four points to force three match points, clinching it with an ace on the second of them.
Munar, a qualifier ranked 89th in the world - 62 spots below his opponent - had earned the first break of serve in all three sets, but Draper showed all of his battling qualities to eventually prevail.
After falling into a 5-2 hole in the first set, Draper claimed five games on the bounce to clinch the opener 7-5.
Far from disheartened, Munar immediately broke to start the second set on his way to taking it 6-3. And, as Draper was broken again to fall 2-1 behind in the decider, the furious 22-year-old promptly smashed his racket in frustration.
Draper immediately broke back against the Spaniard and staved off a crucial break point chance for Munar when treading water at 5-5 in the third.
Dripping in sweat in the Cincinnati heat, Draper looked to be in trouble, and again when 4-2 down in the tie-breaker to follow, but the Brit battled back to book his spot in the second round.
Draper will face Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas next after the No 9 seed beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6 6-4 6-3 in his tournament opener.
Danish 15th seed Holger Rune got the better of former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, impressively battling back from a set down against the Italian to triumph 2-6 6-1 6-4.
French veteran Gael Monfils defeated Australia's Alexei Popyrin hot off the back of his Canadian Open triumph last week, Monfils winning in straight sets 7-5 6-3 to set up a second-round clash with second seed Carlos Alcaraz.
Meanwhile, world No 1 Jannik Sinner, starting the tournament in the second round, opened his tournament with a 6-4 7-5 victory over American qualifier Alex Michelsen.
