Cincinnati Open: Jack Draper beats Jaume Munar in gruelling first-round match against Spanish qualifier

Jack Draper came through a gruelling first-round match at the Cincinnati Open, ultimately prevailing 7-5 3-6 7-6 (7-5) over Jaume Munar of Spain.

The 22-year-old looked to be struggling physically in the third set, calling for the physio when up 6-5 due to an abdominal issue which has caused him injury trouble in the past.

Munar promptly rattled off a hold to love to force a deciding tie-breaker which he then led 4-2 as an exhausted Draper struggled to stay in long rallies.

But, incredibly, the British No 1 won the next four points to force three match points, clinching it with an ace on the second of them.

Munar, a qualifier ranked 89th in the world - 62 spots below his opponent - had earned the first break of serve in all three sets, but Draper showed all of his battling qualities to eventually prevail.

After falling into a 5-2 hole in the first set, Draper claimed five games on the bounce to clinch the opener 7-5.

Far from disheartened, Munar immediately broke to start the second set on his way to taking it 6-3. And, as Draper was broken again to fall 2-1 behind in the decider, the furious 22-year-old promptly smashed his racket in frustration.

Draper immediately broke back against the Spaniard and staved off a crucial break point chance for Munar when treading water at 5-5 in the third.

Dripping in sweat in the Cincinnati heat, Draper looked to be in trouble, and again when 4-2 down in the tie-breaker to follow, but the Brit battled back to book his spot in the second round.

Tsitsipas wins to set up Draper clash

Draper will face Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas next after the No 9 seed beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6 6-4 6-3 in his tournament opener.

Danish 15th seed Holger Rune got the better of former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini, impressively battling back from a set down against the Italian to triumph 2-6 6-1 6-4.

French veteran Gael Monfils defeated Australia's Alexei Popyrin hot off the back of his Canadian Open triumph last week, Monfils winning in straight sets 7-5 6-3 to set up a second-round clash with second seed Carlos Alcaraz.

Meanwhile, world No 1 Jannik Sinner, starting the tournament in the second round, opened his tournament with a 6-4 7-5 victory over American qualifier Alex Michelsen.

