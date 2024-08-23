Emma Raducanu: Former US Open champion says she has 'a real fire back' ahead of final Grand Slam of the year

Emma Raducanu says she has "a real fire back" ahead of the final Grand Slam of the season at the US Open, which starts on Monday.

In an exclusive interview as part of the latest episode of the Sky Sports Editions series - released on Friday on the Sky Sports YouTube channel - Raducanu discussed her approach to tennis, life and her love of art, saying that finding a better balance off court has helped her "play freer" on it.

"I just play so much better when I'm happy and putting my personality out there," Raducanu said. "I think I've been playing a lot freer in the last month.

Image: Raducanu reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in July

"I have been expressing myself, I've been fighting and there has been a lot of passion, I've been feisty. And that's me. I'm really tenacious and gritty."

'In the past I was always playing a role'

That tenacity and grit was on full display as Raducanu claimed a maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open three years ago, when still a teenager.

Image: Raducanu came through qualifying to win the US Open in 2021 when just 18 years old

But the now 21-year-old admits the intense and sudden spotlight that shone on her made it difficult at times to stay true to herself and her personality.

"I would say I've fluctuated," Raducanu admitted. "I think in the past I was always playing a role and sometimes I wasn't enjoying certain moments freely and carefree.

"I'm a lot better now at just expressing myself."

Persistent struggles with injuries have stunted Raducanu's progress since that famous run at Flushing Meadows in 2021, with most of 2023 lost as she opted to have surgery on both of her wrists and her left ankle last May.

Image: Raducanu had surgery on both of her wrists and left ankle last year (credit: @EmmaRaducanu)

While her recovery was the main focus, the time away from the glare of the spotlight also afforded her the opportunity to nurture her interests away from tennis, including art and playing the piano.

Equating the parallels to sport, Raducanu said: "I would consider myself an artist, because even playing tennis, we're pretty much entertainers.

"It's about our creativity on the court, how we construct the points, how we deal with different situations and setbacks - also what shots and geometry we can use on court.

"And it is more than just tennis. It's almost like playing the piano when we're on the court, it's how we express ourselves."

"I would describe myself as down to earth, determined and different."

'I feel a real fire back and desire'

Discussing the piece of art she'd most like to own, 'Girl before a Mirror' by Pablo Picasso, Raducanu again gave nod to the challenges she's experienced at such a young age.

"I feel like it's really relatable because the girl who is looking in the mirror is a lot lighter than the reflection that is coming back," she said.

"I think that at times in my life I've felt that way."

Image: Raducanu says that painting and playing the piano are two of her passions away from tennis

As for her piano playing, she added: "I find it a very good way to put all my emotions in one place.

"It's a great outlet for me because, day to day, I have to put on a brave face a lot of the time. It's a great way to release everything."

Seemingly thriving from a better work-life balance off the court, Raducanu has started to enjoy greater success on it.

Her fourth-round run at Wimbledon last month was her best at a slam since her unexpected US Open triumph.

She earned her first two wins over top-10 ranked players in her career, beating Jessica Pegula at Eastbourne in the lead up to Wimbledon and adding the scalp of Maria Sakkari at the All England Club.

Earlier in the year, she defeated Caroline Garcia and Diane Parry to help Great Britain qualify for the Billie Jean King Cup finals and has moved comfortably back into the world's top 100 (71st, ahead of the US Open).

"I just feel a real fire back and desire," Raducanu said, as she looks to carry that with her when the US Open starts - live on Sky Sports - on Monday.

"I've got that spark back which is what I'm most pleased about."

