US Open 2024: Heather Watson, Lily Miyazaki, Paul Jubb among Brits in qualifying action

As many as 10 British players were included in the qualifying entry list for the US Open, but which of them have been knocked out and who can still reach the main draw?

Who are the Brits hoping to qualify and how have they fared?

Heather Watson is one of four in the women's qualifying draw and the most experienced of the bunch at 32 years old, having reached a career-high ranking of 38 back in 2015.

She has never made it past the first round in 10 prior visits to Flushing Meadows and has failed to qualify in the past two years, but is through to the second round of qualifying after an emphatic 6-1 6-1 win over last year's junior Wimbledon champion Clervie Ngounoue.

Sonay Kartal, who reached the third round of Wimbledon earlier this summer - which included a win over 29th seed Sorana Cirstea - also impressed as she swept past Guiomar Maristany in straight sets, 6-3 6-3.

Francesca Jones and Lily Miyazaki are in first-round qualifying action on Tuesday, the latter seeded 31st as she looks to qualify for the second year running. On her US Open debut last year, she beat Margarita Betova to reach the second round.

In the men's qualifying, Liam Broady suffered a disappointing first-round exit, losing in straight sets 7-5 7-6 (9-7) to Otto Virtanen.

It means that there will not be a second all-British tie in qualifying after Paul Jubb beat countryman Jacob Fearnley 6-1 7-6 (7-2) to set up a meeting with Virtanen next.

Both Jubb and Fearnley impressed during the grass-court season this summer, with the latter winning his first ATP Challenger title at the Nottingham Open before taking a set off Novak Djokovic when reaching the second round of Wimbledon.

Jubb, meanwhile, earned a first top-20 win when defeating Ben Shelton at the Mallorca Championships on his way to a first ATP semi-final appearance. And it is he whose US Open dreams remain alive going into the second round of qualifying.

Billy Harris, Jan Choinski and Oliver Crawford all begin their qualifying campaigns on Tuesday as they also aim to book a place in the main draw at Flushing Meadows.

Harris is seeded seventh in qualifying after a summer which saw him reach a first career ATP quarter-final at Queen's Club, before going one better to reach a first ATP semi-final at Eastbourne a week later.

