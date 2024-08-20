World No 1 Jannik Sinner cleared after twice testing positive for banned substance clostebol

World No 1 Jannik Sinner has been cleared after twice testing positive for the banned substance clostebol.

The initial test occurred during the prestigious Indian Wells tournament in March where the Italian reached the semi-finals before bowing out to Carlos Alcaraz.

A further sample, conducted out of competition eight days later, also tested positive for the same substance.

Tennis' anti-doping body the International Tennis Integrity Agency [ITIA] confirmed Sinner appealed the results on the basis the substance was accidentally transferred by his physiotherapist and has been cleared by an independent tribunal.

The Italian will still lose his 400 rankings points from Indian Wells, where the first test took place, as well as his $325,000 prize money.

A statement released on Sinner's behalf on Tuesday said that the violation occurred after Sinner's fitness trainer purchased a product that was used to care for a cut on the finger of the tennis player's physiotherapist.

"Jannik knew nothing of this, and his physiotherapist did not know that he was using a product containing clostebol," the statement read.

"The physiotherapist treated Jannik without gloves and coupled with various skin lesions on Jannik's body caused the inadvertent contamination."

The product in question is said to have contained less than a billionth of a gram of the banned substance clostebol.

What is clostebol?

Clostebol is a weak AAS with potential use as a performance enhancing drug. It is currently banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency



Many countries use it in medicine that treats ringworm



The Australian Open champion said in a statement: "I will now put this challenging and deeply unfortunate period behind me. I will continue to do everything I can to ensure I continue to comply with the ITIA's (International Tennis Integrity Agency) anti-doping programme and I have a team around me that are meticulous in their own compliance."

An ITIA statement read: "The player explained that the substance had entered their system as a result of contamination from a support team member, who had been applying an over-the-counter spray [available in Italy] containing clostebol to their own skin to treat a small wound. That support team member applied the spray between 5 and 13 March, during which time they also provided daily massages and sports therapy to Sinner, resulting in unknowing transdermal contamination.

"Following consultation with scientific experts, who concluded that the player's explanation was credible, the ITIA did not oppose the player's appeals to lift the provisional suspensions.

"A thorough investigation by the ITIA followed, including multiple in-depth interviews with Sinner and their support team, all of whom co-operated fully with the process. Following that investigation, and in line with the independent scientific advice, the ITIA accepted the player's explanation as to the source of clostebol found in their sample and that the violation was not intentional."

Karen Moorhouse, ITIA CEO, said: "We take any positive test extremely seriously and will always apply the rigorous processes set out by WADA. The ITIA carried out a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the positive tests with which Mr Sinner and his representatives fully co-operated.

"Following that investigation, the ITIA accepted the player's explanation as to the source of the clostebol and that the presence of the substance was not intentional. This was also accepted by the tribunal.

"We thank the independent tribunal for the speed and clarity of its decision in relation to the player's degree of fault."

The ATP said in a statement: "We are encouraged that no fault or negligence has been found on Jannik Sinner's part.

"We would also like to acknowledge the robustness of the investigation process and independent evaluation of the facts under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP), which has allowed him to continue competing.

"This has been a challenging matter for Jannik and his team, and underscores the need for players and their entourages to take utmost care in the use of products or treatments. Integrity is paramount in our sport."

Sinner, who eclipsed home favourite Frances Tiafoe in straight sets to win the final of the Cincinnati Open on Monday, will now turn his attention to the US Open, which begins on August 26 - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

"Now, for sure, it's important to recover, to be ready for New York," he said after his victory in Cincinnati.

"This is our main goal here for this US swing.

"I'm very happy to be in a position where I am and just trying to keep going mentally, having this hunger to keep playing, and hopefully I can show some good tennis also in New York."

What does it mean to Sinner's ranking?

Following Sinner's win in Cincinnati the Italian has now accumulated 9,760 points so with the points deduction, he will still remain world No 1 with 9, 360 points



Novak Djokovic lost 1,000 points for failing to defend his Cincy title. The Serb is back on 7,460 points with Carlos Alcaraz on 7,360 points



In the race to Turin, Sinner is on 7,400 and even with the points deduction he is still on 7,000 - 1,040 points ahead of Alcaraz



