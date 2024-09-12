Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup as fresh doubts cast over Spaniard's tennis career

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from next week's Laver Cup in Berlin, casting doubt over when the Spanish legend will play again.

The Laver Cup - the tournament where Roger Federer retired in 2022 after teaming up with Nadal in doubles - would have been Nadal's first event since the Paris Olympics and potentially one of his last ever.

"I'm really disappointed to share that I won't be able to compete at the Laver Cup in Berlin next week," the 38-year-old Nadal said.

"This is a team competition and to really support Team Europe, I need to do what's best for them and at this moment there are other players who can help the team deliver the win.

"I have so many great, emotional memories from playing Laver Cup and I was really looking forward to being with my team-mates and with Bjorn (Borg) in his final year as Captain.

"I wish Team Europe the very best of luck and will be cheering them on from afar."

The 22-time Grand Slam champion didn't address his current fitness after a spate of injuries in recent years, or when he might play again.

Nadal withdrew from the US Open last month, meaning he missed three of the four Grand Slam tournaments in 2024.

He last took to the court in the men's doubles at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he reached the quarter-finals alongside Carlos Alcaraz.

Nadal's last singles appearance also came in Paris, where he also lost in the second round to eventual gold medal winner Novak Djokovic.

