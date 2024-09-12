Lily Miyazaki exits Jasmin Open as wait for maiden WTA quarter-final continues

Great Britain's Lily Miyazaki eliminated from Jasmin Open as wait for maiden WTA quarter-final continues; Compatriot Sonay Kartal targeting semi-finals on Thursday
Thursday 12 September 2024 23:35, UK
Lily Miyazaki's bid to reach the quarter-finals of a WTA event for the first time were dashed by Croatia's Antonia Ruzic at the Jasmin Open.
British No 5 Miyazaki was hoping to join compatriot Sonay Kartal in the quarter-finals in Monastir, Tunisia but succumbed to Ruzic in straight sets.
Ruzic - ranked 173rd in the world - needed just 71 minutes to wrap up victory, prevailing 6-3 6-1 to set up a tie with Italian seventh seed Lucia Bronzetti in the last eight.
On Wednesday, British No 4 Kartal reached the first WTA quarter-final of her career with a straight-sets win over Mai Hontama.
Kartal will face Yulia Starodubtsewa of Ukraine next on Thursday for a place in the semi-finals.
Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.