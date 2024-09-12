Lily Miyazaki exits Jasmin Open as wait for maiden WTA quarter-final continues

Lily Miyazaki's bid to reach the quarter-finals of a WTA event for the first time were dashed by Croatia's Antonia Ruzic at the Jasmin Open.

British No 5 Miyazaki was hoping to join compatriot Sonay Kartal in the quarter-finals in Monastir, Tunisia but succumbed to Ruzic in straight sets.

Ruzic - ranked 173rd in the world - needed just 71 minutes to wrap up victory, prevailing 6-3 6-1 to set up a tie with Italian seventh seed Lucia Bronzetti in the last eight.

On Wednesday, British No 4 Kartal reached the first WTA quarter-final of her career with a straight-sets win over Mai Hontama.

Kartal will face Yulia Starodubtsewa of Ukraine next on Thursday for a place in the semi-finals.

What else is coming up on Sky Sports Tennis in September?

Jasmin Open, Tunisia - WTA 250 (9-15 September)

Guadalajara Open, Mexico - WTA 500 (9-15 September)

Korea Open - WTA 500 (16 -22 September - with Emma Raducanu in action)

Thailand Open - WTA 250 (16 -22 September)

