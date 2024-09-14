Sonay Kartal reaches first career WTA final after Eva Lys retirement at Jasmin Open

Britain's Sonay Kartal reached her first WTA Tour final after Eva Lys retired injured in Saturday's Jasmin Open semi-final.

The 22-year-old British number four was leading 5-1 in the first set when Germany's Lys was forced to retire after receiving medical treatment.

Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia stands between Kartal and a maiden WTA Tour title in Sunday's final in Monastir, Tunisia.

World number 136 Sramkova beat Italy's Lucia Bronzetti 6-3 6-4 earlier on Saturday to seal her place in the final.

After reaching the third round of Wimbledon this year, Kartal's run to the Jasmin Open final is set to move her inside the world's top 130 players - a career-high ranking.

What else is coming up on Sky Sports Tennis in September?

Jasmin Open, Tunisia - WTA 250 (9-15 September)

Guadalajara Open, Mexico - WTA 500 (9-15 September)

Korea Open - WTA 500 (16 -22 September - with Emma Raducanu in action)

Thailand Open - WTA 250 (16 -22 September)

