Sonay Kartal reaches first career WTA final after Eva Lys retirement at Jasmin Open

Sonay Kartal reaches maiden WTA Tour final at Jasmin Open; Germany's Eva Lys trailed 5-1 in first set before retiring injured; Kartal to face Slovakia's Rebecca Sramkova in Sunday's final; watch the Jasmin Open final from 1pm live on Sky Sports Tennis
Saturday 14 September 2024 19:04, UK
Britain's Sonay Kartal reached her first WTA Tour final after Eva Lys retired injured in Saturday's Jasmin Open semi-final.
The 22-year-old British number four was leading 5-1 in the first set when Germany's Lys was forced to retire after receiving medical treatment.
Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia stands between Kartal and a maiden WTA Tour title in Sunday's final in Monastir, Tunisia.
World number 136 Sramkova beat Italy's Lucia Bronzetti 6-3 6-4 earlier on Saturday to seal her place in the final.
After reaching the third round of Wimbledon this year, Kartal's run to the Jasmin Open final is set to move her inside the world's top 130 players - a career-high ranking.
