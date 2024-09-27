Caroline Garcia: French tennis player ends 2024 WTA season early amid struggles with anxiety and panic attacks

Warning: This story covers themes which some readers may find distressing. If you are affected by this story, please visit sky.com/viewersupport

Caroline Garcia ended 2022 at No 4 in the WTA rankings

French tennis player Caroline Garcia says she has ended her 2024 season early amid struggles with her mental health and injuries.

After a first-round exit at the US Open in August, Garcia reached the semi-finals of the Guadalajara Open in Mexico earlier this month, lifting her singles ranking to No 29.

Despite winning two matches at a tournament for the first time since April, the former world No 4 has decided to step away from tennis until the start of 2025.

In a statement posted on social media, Garcia wrote: "Physically, I've been pushing my shoulder to its limit, trying to recover while competing, and it's just not working. I need more time off to heal properly.

"Mentally, I need a reset. I need to step away from the constant grind of tennis.

"This year, my mindset was toxic. I lost touch with the joy of being a tennis player and became obsessed with rankings and wins.

"I'm exhausted from the anxiety, the panic attacks, the tears before matches. Tired of missing out on family moments and never having a place to truly call home.

"I'm tired of living in a world where my worth is measured by last week's results, my ranking, or my unforced errors."

Garcia climbed to fourth in the world in 2018 and also returned to the same position after claiming the biggest title of her career at the season-ending WTA Finals in 2022.

The 30-year-old has so far struggled to produce her best tennis at Grand Slams, having reached just one quarter-final - at the 2017 French Open - and one semi-final - at the 2022 US Open.

In 2024 she was knocked out in the second round at the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon, before falling in the opening round in New York.

"Lately, I've felt overwhelmed on tour - the pressure to perform, the eyes watching your every move," she added.

"I've been struggling with anxiety, closing myself off, feeling trapped on court. Winning doesn't feel fulfilling anymore; it just brings relief that it's over.

"I'm choosing to step away for now. I'm taking a few weeks off to recharge, then I'll start preparing for 2025 early - getting ready physically, mentally, and tactically.

"Thank you all for your support. See you in Australia."

Garcia is likely to return in either the last week of December 2024 or the first week of January 2025, with several WTA events taking place in Australia and New Zealand ahead of the Australian Open on January 12.

